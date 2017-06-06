Take a look at the equipment used by Jason Dufner in his Memorial Tournament victory at Muirfield Village Country Club

Jason Dufner What’s In The Bag?

Jason Dufner came from behind to win the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Country Club to win his fifth PGA Tour title.

The American was leading after 36 holes but a poor 77 left him four behind Daniel Summerhays heading into the final round.

Dufner shot a fine 68 which included a birdie on 17 and a long par putt on 18 to beat Rickie Fowler and Anirban Lahiri by three strokes.

“I’m pumped to be in the mix again,” Dufner said. “It’s been a good year so far, but this has made it nice.”

The Titleist ambassador had 13 Titleist clubs in his bag and one Callaway – his X2 Hot 3 wood.

