Jason Dufner What’s In The Bag?

Elliott Heath

Take a look at the equipment used by Jason Dufner in his Memorial Tournament victory at Muirfield Village Country Club

Jason Dufner came from behind to win the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Country Club to win his fifth PGA Tour title.

The American was leading after 36 holes but a poor 77 left him four behind Daniel Summerhays heading into the final round.

Dufner shot a fine 68 which included a birdie on 17 and a long par putt on 18 to beat Rickie Fowler and Anirban Lahiri by three strokes.

Jason Dufner hits his Callaway X2 Hot 3 wood on the 15th hole during the first round of the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

“I’m pumped to be in the mix again,” Dufner said. “It’s been a good year so far, but this has made it nice.”

The Titleist ambassador had 13 Titleist clubs in his bag and one Callaway – his X2 Hot 3 wood.

The 2013 USPGA Champion used the new Titleist 917D2 driver along with a 915F 7 wood and 716 AP2 irons.

He has two Titleist Vokey SM6 wedges and a 2017 Prototype Vokey in the bag.

Dufner seen in the second round hitting his AP2 irons. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

His putter is a Scotty Cameron Futura 5S mallet and he is using the Pro V1x golf ball.

Driver: Titleist 917D2 10.5°, Project X HZRDUS Yellow 6.5-Flex

3 wood: Callaway X2 Hot 15°, Aldila Tour Blue 75TX

7 wood: Titleist 915F 21°, Aldila Rogue Silver Limited Edition 80TX

Irons: Titleist 716 AP2, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue AMT S400

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (52° – 12 F Grind, 56° – 14 F Grind), True Temper DG Spinner

Lob wedge: Titleist Vokey Prototype 2017 60°, True Temper DG Spinner

Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Futura 5S

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x