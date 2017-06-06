Take a look at the equipment used by Jason Dufner in his Memorial Tournament victory at Muirfield Village Country Club
Jason Dufner What’s In The Bag?
Jason Dufner came from behind to win the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Country Club to win his fifth PGA Tour title.
The American was leading after 36 holes but a poor 77 left him four behind Daniel Summerhays heading into the final round.
Dufner shot a fine 68 which included a birdie on 17 and a long par putt on 18 to beat Rickie Fowler and Anirban Lahiri by three strokes.
“I’m pumped to be in the mix again,” Dufner said. “It’s been a good year so far, but this has made it nice.”
The Titleist ambassador had 13 Titleist clubs in his bag and one Callaway – his X2 Hot 3 wood.
Continues below
Updated: Rory McIlroy What’s In The Bag?
See the 14 TaylorMade clubs and ball the…
Alex Noren WITB – BMW PGA Championship Winning Clubs
Read our Alex Noren WITB to see the…
Dustin Johnson What’s In The Bag?
See the equipment that new world number one…
The 2013 USPGA Champion used the new Titleist 917D2 driver along with a 915F 7 wood and 716 AP2 irons.
He has two Titleist Vokey SM6 wedges and a 2017 Prototype Vokey in the bag.
His putter is a Scotty Cameron Futura 5S mallet and he is using the Pro V1x golf ball.
Jason Dufner What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist 917D2 10.5°, Project X HZRDUS Yellow 6.5-Flex
3 wood: Callaway X2 Hot 15°, Aldila Tour Blue 75TX
7 wood: Titleist 915F 21°, Aldila Rogue Silver Limited Edition 80TX
Irons: Titleist 716 AP2, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue AMT S400
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (52° – 12 F Grind, 56° – 14 F Grind), True Temper DG Spinner
Lob wedge: Titleist Vokey Prototype 2017 60°, True Temper DG Spinner
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Futura 5S
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x