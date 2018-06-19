Read on to see our look at the best electric golf trolleys 2018 has to offer, including models that fold up small or are feature packed, so you’re guaranteed to find one to suit your needs



Best Electric Golf Trolleys 2018

Take a look at our list below of the best electric golf trolleys 2018 has to offer.

These electric trolleys can do all the hard work for you, taking the stress off the legs or shoulders and preserving energy for the last few holes so you can finish your rounds strongly. For our gadget-obsessed generation, they now connect to phones and provide GPS information on the screen. Some can be controlled by a handset while others will even follow you around the course!

The last few years have also seen an industry-wide overhaul of frame styling, from thick and clunky to sleek and shiny, so it’s easy to see why most amateur golfers now use one.

If you’re thinking about joining them, here’s our guide to the best electric golf trolleys 2018 has available for you to consider….

Motocaddy S5 Connect





GM says: This cutting edge S5 Connect model works in conjunction with a free GPS app that connects to the trolley via Bluetooth to provide distance data, hole information as well mobile alerts from apps like Facebook and Whatsapp on the digital display on its handle. The app has 36,000 courses pre-loaded and even has 'Shot Planning Control' to pinpoint how far any target is on the course. The S5 Connect also comes in extended lithium battery option for £599.99. BUY NOW: Motocaddy S5 Connect from £549.99 at American Golf



GM says: Coming in at 9.4kg, the Compact C2i is lightweight and folds down compactly for easier storage in the car and at home thanks to PowaKaddy’s Simple-2-Fold mechanism. New for 2018 is a 2.8” mid-size full colour widescreen, displaying the speed, battery meter, time and other useful information. It also offers a host of other features, including a USB Charging Port, special compartment for balls, tees and pencils, an integrated scorecard holder and a soft touch handle, which can adjust to three different positions to fit the height of the golfer’s hand. BUY NOW: PowaKaddy Compact C2i for £599.99 at American Golf

Big Max Coaster Quad Brake

Big Max Coaster Quad review

GM says: The Big Max Coaster Quad Brake features four wheels, the front two of which rotate, so the trolley can turn on the spot. A fifth wheel can also be purchased to further improve its stability on steep hills. Other key features include an automatic speed regulator to stop it running away from you when going downhill, an electronic parking brake and a controlled distance function that allows you to send the trolley forwards up to 60 meters. It also features a colour display and an integrated solar charging compartment that sends power to your phone or GPS device.

Stewart Golf X9 Follow



GM says: This pricey option is also arguably the most sophisticated in this guide. A unique Bluetooth design lets it follow you around the course, turning when you turn, stopping when you stop, and removing the need to steer it with a remote control, although this is still an option. Its four wheels also generate excellent levels of grip that aid precise steering.

PowaKaddy FW7s GPS





PowaKaddy FW7s GPS Electric Trolley Review GM says: GPS technology is built in to this trolley’s 3.5” digital handle display. It delivers front, middle and back distances on over 35,000 golf courses worldwide, as well as distances to hazards without the need to use an external device. It boasts a built-in scorecard, USB charging port, calorie counter and adjustable distance control function. The FW7s GPS also saves every round you enter to build a performance history and even reacts to your final score by displaying different emojis. PowaKaddy’s Plug’n’Play avoids any fiddly wires and is one of the lightest and thinnest battery systems on the market. BUY NOW:PowaKaddy FW7s GPS Electric Trolley for £749.99 from American Golf Motocaddy S3 Pro



GM Says: This sleek trolley features low profile wheels and the company’s excellent Quickfold system but the real benefit for the S3 Pro lies with the extra features. The ability to measure distances, the USB charging port, cartlock pin security system, battery meter and lost ball timer are all integrated into the simple, ergonomic handle.

BUY NOW:Motocaddy S3 Pro Electric Trolley from £499.99 from American Golf

PowaKaddy FW5i



GM says: The PowaKaddy FW5i (The i stands for intelligent) comes with a new colour display, a digital power gauge, battery fuel indicator and an integrated USB charging port. Boasting a whisper quiet, 200-watt motor, the FW5i incorporates an Automatic Distance Function (ADF) feature that allows the trolley to be sent distances of 15, 30 and 45 yards. The FW5i has an RRP of £549.99 with an 18-hole lithium battery and £599.99 with the 36-hole lithium battery.

Motocaddy S1



Motocaddy S1 trolley review GM says: The entry level Motocaddy S1 benefits from a host of features, including a Quickfold frame mechanism, soft ergonomic handle, nine speed settings, low profile wheels and a whisper quiet motor. The trolley is also compatible with the Easilock bag system that fixes the bag to the trolley for a more stable ride. The lead acid version costs £349.99, lithium comes in at £449.99 and extended lithium at £499.99.

BUY NOW: Motocaddy S1 trolley for £449 at American Golf

PowaKaddy FW3i

GM says: The entry level FW3i welcomes a brand new digital screen with power gauge and battery fuel indicator. It has an ambidextrous soft T-bar grip for easy steering, as well as a straightforward On/Off button complete with a Power, Pause & Resume function. The FW3i has an RRP of £499.99 with an 18-hole lithium battery and £549.99 with the 36-hole lithium battery. BUY NOW: PowaKaddy FW3i from £492.80 at Amazon

Big Max Navigator Quad Gyro

GM says: This remote controlled electric trolley has the same four-wheel design as the Big Max Coaster Quad Brake that enables it to turn on the spot. A fifth wheel on the back ensures it stays on its feet without the need of a guiding hand, even on the most severe terrain. In addition, gyroscopic anti-deviation technology corrects the path it takes when moving across a side slope. It features a colour display and an integrated solar charging compartment. The Navigator comes with a lithium battery as standard, which is both lighter and more compact than lead acid alternatives. The Big Max Aqua Cart Bags are also designed to fit nicely on board.

Motocaddy S7 Remote



Motocaddy S7 Remote trolley review

GM says: This remote-controlled trolley features a small, user-friendly and rechargeable handset that fits neatly into an integrated holder located on the underside of its soft-touch ergonomic handle. The handset can also be topped up during play thanks to a USB charging port that can also charge GPS devices and mobile phones. To control the trolley’s direction, two motors deliver precision steering and a rear mini wheel ensures stability, while a tilt function compensates for side slopes.



Golfstream Vision

GM Says: Addressing the problem of reading the screen on electric trolleys, the aptly named Vision golf trolley comes with a new Caddy White display screen that can be read in even the brightest, most direct sunlight, much like an e-Reader. Another new feature is the patented one-touch, easy-fold mechanism that allows the Vision to fold down quickly, easily and compactly. There’s also a magnetic latch that holds the trolley together in the folded position to make it easier to transport it.

PowaKaddy Touch



PowaKaddy Touch Electric Trolley Review

GM says: As its name suggests, this model from PowaKaddy starts moving and matches your pace once you place a hand on the ambidextrous grip and start walking. It then continues to travel at the same speed even when your hand has been taken off the handle. Away from this headline functionality, it has low-profile wheels and a modern look. Other features include PowaKaddy’s Plug’n’Play battery system, a USB charging port and a sleek, lightweight chassis with a simple three-way folding mechanism. The lead acid battery version retails at £399.99, lithium at £549.99 and extended lithium at £599.99.

Hill Billy

Hill Billy electric trolley review

GM says: The Hill Billy electric trolley is the least expensive model in this guide. Costs are kept low not by reductions in spec, but by selling directly to users, rather than through golf shops. Its price and simple design will suit first-time trolley owners, with a slot-in battery tray and fool-proof speed dial complementing the soft touch, height-adjustable handle. The lead acid battery version will cost £259, and the lithium £399.



Best electric golf trolleys 2018 – What to consider?

Storage

Some trolleys fold down more compactly than others, so consider your boot size or where you’ll store it at home before parting with your cash.

Battery

Lithium batteries are lighter, charge more quickly and have a longer lifespan, but usually add £100-£150 to the initial purchase cost. So think carefully about your long-term trolley needs.

Features

Will you use the GPS device cradle or send away function? Would a console unit for your valuables make life easier? Think about how you use your trolley and what you really need.