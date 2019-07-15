Read our guide to the best golf GPS watches 2019 has to offer and you’ll have a much clearer idea on which model is the right one for your game

Best Golf GPS Watches 2019

These days there can be no excuses for not knowing your distances, be that to the centre of the green, for example, or to carry a hazard off the tee.

Some of the technology below has made it easier than ever for golfers to play with more confidence and commit to shots knowing they have an accurate yardage. However, with so much choice on the market, it can be very difficult to decide which of the best golf GPS watches 2018 has to offer is for you, and within your budget.

If you’ve made the decision to buy a golf watch, as opposed to a larger handheld GPS device or a laser rangefinder, you’ve probably already opted for simplicity – preferring a quick glance to get your accurate yardage. It’s then a case of deciding how many additional features you’d prefer to have.

You won’t go too far wrong with any of the following watches, but we’ve highlighted four of our personal favourites in the below video.

Garmin Approach S60

This feature-packed and stylish offering provides detailed full colour maps for over 40,000 courses on its large sunlight-readable colour touchscreen face. You can use its drag-and-drop functionality to measure lay-up distances and to move pin positions for added accuracy. It can also be used to monitor runs, swims and bike rides for great additional value.

GolfBuddy WTX

If you want lots of functionality for under £200, this is a great option. It has a full colour touchscreen that allows you to view complete hole layouts as in the image above. You also get dynamic green view for accurate distances from your approach, as well as moveable pin positions for laser-like accuracy.

Shot Scope V2

Shot Scope’s pioneering, innovative distance measuring device combines advanced GPS technology with its popular automatic performance tracking. The LCD screen displays distances to the front, middle and back of the green from the golfer’s real-time position, using Smart GPS. It also provides yardages to bunkers and water hazards. There is no subscription fee and there are 40,000 courses available worldwide.

Bushnell Excel

For little over £200 you’ll find a watch that pairs via Bluetooth to the Bushnell Golf App to allow you to book tee times, view 3D course flyovers and receive notifications. The Excel also has improved battery life – lasting three plus rounds before needing a charge. Additional features include a colour display with auto brightness adjustment, pedometer, odometer and the ability to get up to four hazard distances per hole.

SkyCaddie Linx GT

SkyCaddie’s top-of-the-range GPS watch offers game-tracking with GPS accuracy when integrated with the SkyCaddie Mobile GPS App. It’s core function is to act as a standalone GPS watch with SkyCaddie’s foot mapped hole data providing accurate distances at over 35,000 courses. Its built-in shot tracking system – when combined with SkyCaddie SmartTag club tags – allows golfers to track the club, location and distance of each shot for stats they can see on their mobile phone. Each captured shot is synchronised automatically in real time too, avoiding the need to connect to a computer after the round. It also boasts a multi-sport odometer that tracks distance, pace and speed for running or cycling.

Garmin Approach S40

Versatile and light, the S40 can receive phone notifications and automatically records the location and distance of each shot for post-round analysis.

TomTom Golfer 2

This GPS watch is designed to help you improve your game by detecting each time you hit a shot automatically, so your round can then be analysed using Tom Tom’s MySports app. It also boasts an auto scorecard alongside its distances to the green and key hazards.