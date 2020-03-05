Read our guide to the best golf GPS watches 2020 has to offer and you’ll have a much clearer idea on which model is the right one for your game

These days there can be no excuses for not knowing your distances, be that to the centre of the green, for example, or to carry a hazard off the tee.

Some of the technology below has made it easier than ever for golfers to play with more confidence and commit to shots knowing they have an accurate yardage. However, with so much choice on the market, it can be very difficult to decide which of the best golf GPS watches 2020 has to offer is for you, and within your budget.

If you’ve made the decision to buy a golf watch, as opposed to a larger handheld GPS device or a laser rangefinder, you’ve probably already opted for simplicity – preferring a quick glance to get your accurate yardage. It’s then a case of deciding how many additional features you’d prefer to have.

Garmin Approach S62

One of the most obvious features compared to other models is the slightly bigger face with more contrast in the screen which gives a clearer view. Additionally it comes with a built-in virtual caddie function where it can detect where the wind is coming from, gives information on shots from the past in regards to clubbing and therefore suggests to you the strategy on the course

GolfBuddy Aim W10

The AIM series from GolfBuddy stands for Accurate, Innovative, Measurable and that about sums it up. The accuracy of the Aim W10 is excellent. Preloaded with 40,000 courses, the Aim W10 will pinpoint your position and give super-accurate yardages.

In terms of innovation, features include a full-colour 1.3” touch screen display, plus green undulation and slope-adjusted distance readings (where available) to give the golfer better, real-life views and more control around the course. There are also excellent new zoom in/out functions around the green.

TAG Heuer Connected Moudlar 45 Golf Edition GPS

The TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 ‘Golf Edition’ digital wristwatch is made from shock-resistant materials, features a 45mm touchscreen, is pre-loaded with more than 39,000 courses and provides comprehensive performance analysis post round via the connected app.

It features a black ceramic bezel ring, which is laser engraved with a scale of 1 to 18 – indicating the 18 holes in a round of golf. Filled in with white lacquer, the scale stands out from the predominantly black finish of the lightweight watch. It also boasts a 25-hour battery life, 4gb of storage and lets you send messages, receive notifications, play music and download other apps.

Bushnell Excel GPS

For little over £200 you’ll find a watch that pairs via Bluetooth to the Bushnell Golf App to allow you to book tee times, view 3D course flyovers and receive notifications. The Excel also has improved battery life – lasting three plus rounds before needing a charge. Additional features include a colour display with auto brightness adjustment, pedometer, odometer and the ability to get up to four hazard distances per hole.

GolfBuddy WTX

If you want lots of functionality for under £200, this is a great option. It has a full colour touchscreen that allows you to view complete hole layouts as in the image above. You also get dynamic green view for accurate distances from your approach, as well as moveable pin positions for laser-like accuracy.

Shot Scope V2

Shot Scope’s pioneering, innovative distance measuring device combines advanced GPS technology with its popular automatic performance tracking. The LCD screen displays distances to the front, middle and back of the green from the golfer’s real-time position, using Smart GPS. It also provides yardages to bunkers and water hazards. There is no subscription fee and there are 40,000 courses available worldwide.

BUY NOW (UK): ShotScope V2 from Scottsdale Golf for £139

Garmin Approach S60

This feature-packed and stylish offering provides detailed full colour maps for over 40,000 courses on its large sunlight-readable colour touchscreen face. You can use its drag-and-drop functionality to measure lay-up distances and to move pin positions for added accuracy. It can also be used to monitor runs, swims and bike rides for great additional value.

Garmin Approach S40

Versatile and light, the S40 can receive phone notifications and automatically records the location and distance of each shot for post-round analysis.

TomTom Golfer 2

This GPS watch is designed to help you improve your game by detecting each time you hit a shot automatically, so your round can then be analysed using Tom Tom’s MySports app. It also boasts an auto scorecard alongside its distances to the green and key hazards.

Garmin Approach S20

This Garmin watch features a high-resolution display and covers over 40,000 courses. It accurately measures distances to hazards such as bunkers and water, plus front, middle and back yardages, layups and doglegs. For extra help its Green View feature displays the shape of the green with manual pin placements available. It also caters for activity tracking and receives notifications from your phone.

