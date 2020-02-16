There’s still plenty of choice for golfers on a budget who’d prefer not to fork out a large sum on a pair of shoes as we have proven below.

We understand that golf can get pretty expensive where equipment is concerned, and this can often be the case with shoes. Manufacturers continue to innovate and bring higher-performing, more comfortable products to the market, made from the best quality leather– which comes at a price.

Some models now exceed £200, but if you’re on a stricter budget, there are still options that tick the boxes in terms of comfort, performance and durability. Of course, the choice is yours when selecting your style, be it spiked/spikeless, or sporty/traditional, but we’ve tried to help narrow down your search.

You might only play half a dozen times a year and don’t feel it’s justifiable to fork out a large sum on one pair of shoes. Fear not, we have you covered with a selection of golf shoes widely available at under £100.

Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Best Golf Shoes 2020 Under £100

FootJoy Flex

GM Says: This eye-catching shoe introduces the Versa- Trax traction system for on-course performance while a lightweight mesh upper and ultra-cushioned Fine-Tuned Foam (FTF) FitBed delivers all-day comfort and maximum breathability. It comes in three colours.

Nike Golf Air Max 1G 2020

GM Says: Nike have re-invented its iconic Air Max 1G shoe thanks to a breathable textile upper which is perfect for the golf course. At the moment it is available in four distinct colour ways which are sure to help you stand out at your club.

BUY NOW (UK): Nike Air Max 1G 2020 shoes from American Golf for £99.95

Adidas Adicross Bounce

GM Says: Part of adidas Golf’s 2019 lineup, the Adicross Bounce is a versatile option designed to fit in just as naturally off the course while also providing golf-specific performance on the fairways.

Under Armour Fade RST 3E Shoes

The Under Armour Fade RST 3E shoes feature specially positioned RST (rotational resistance) spikes, which provide excellent traction, yet they remain lightweight at 335g. This modern-looking shoe, constructed from breathable clarino microfibre, comes with a one-year waterproof warranty.

BUY NOW (UK): Under Armour Fade RST 3E shoes from American Golf for £89.99

PUMA Golf Grip Fusion Shoes

This is a sporty looking shoe all about comfort. Fusion Foam and a soft dual density insole provide more energy return, one of the shoe’s key technologies that helps deliver superb cushioning.

BUY NOW (US): PUMA Golf Grip Fusion Shoes from Worldwide Golf Shops for $79.99

Under Armour Performance SL Sunbrella Golf Shoes

Weather and fade resistant, the Under Armour Performance Sunbrella shoes are 100% waterproof thanks to UA Storm technology. They also provide excellent grip thanks to UA Rotational Resistance technology in the outsole.

adidas Golf Adicross Classic Shoes

One of the most popular styles in the adidas range, this retro spikeless shoe comprises a unique texture and upper leather and features 72 strategically placed lugs for exceptional grip. Thanks to Climastorm technology these shoes also offer long lasting protection and durability and deliver 100% waterproof protection.

Additionally this model comes in textile models too.

Stuburt Urban Classic Shoes

If you’re on a strict budget, this shoe will still tick a lot of boxes. The trainer-like design features a last with a contoured fit to surround the foot in a more supportive way. A padded collar and tongue boost comfort and the spikeless outsole delivers a strong grip. Available in black and all white.

adidas Golf Adipower 40rged S Shoes

The distinctive looks may not be to everyone’s taste, but in terms of performance, Adidas’ 40rged S shoes produced. Using a 6-spike TCU platform outsole, this shoe is incredibly comfortable and gives the grip necessary throughout the swing.