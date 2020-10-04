We highlight some of the best golf shoes for walking out there right now.

Best Golf Shoes For Walking 2020

It seems obvious that the best golf shoes will be good for walking in but believe it or not there are some models that are significantly better than others for a variety of reasons.

First, when it comes to walking, comfort is key. A shoe that is comfortable to walk in feels great and makes it less likely that we get painful blisters on our feet which can ruin the entire golfing experience.

Adding to that, breathability and lightness are also two important factors especially if you are the type of golfer who walks more than one round in a day, or wants a pair of golf shoes that are versatile enough to use both on and off the golf course.

Bearing these factors in mind, we have taken a look at some of our favourite golf shoes to walk in below

Under Armour HOVR Show GTX SL Shoes

Sizes: 7-13

Colours: 2 (White and Navy)

+ Excellent HOVR cushioning

+ Sole provides good grip

– Only a couple of colours to choose from

Under Armour’s HOVR Show unquestionably fits into the comfortable category of golf shoe thanks to the HOVR cushioning, which supports the natural motion of the foot and provides a soft underfoot feel, while also delivering explosive energy return during the swing. We love the low profile feel of the HOVR Show GTX and the soft feeling underfoot stays the same, round after round. It provides a spring in your step when walking while also helping you stay grounded for longer during the swing

FootJoy Flex XP Shoes

Sizes: 6-14

Colours: 3 (Blue, Grey, White)

+ All-day comfort

+ Impressive versatility

– Textured upper difficult to clean.

Building on the success of the immensely popular Flex model, FootJoy unveiled the Flex XP which has a new design, waterproofing and we have found ourselves wearing the shoe as much away from the course as on it. It really is supremely comfortable and there are no issues in wearing it all day, whether playing golf or not, which is testament to the impressive versatility. It comes in three colours.

FootJoy Flex XP Shoes Review

Adidas CodeChaos Shoes

Sizes: 6.5-11

Colours: 5 (Black, Cloud White/Green, Cloud White/Grey, Grey, Cloud White/Orange)

+ Super comfy

+ Lots of performance for the price

– Some sections are difficult to clean

With a set of colours and a design that is sure to make you stand out from the crowd, the CodeChaos shoe from adidas caused quite the stir when it was unveiled in 2020. And yet despite the outlandish design, performance really does stack up to other premium golf shoes. Golfers will really enjoy the soft, spongy feeling underfoot when you first slip the shoe on and whilst walking because it definitely has a trainer-like fit and feel to it. During testing we couldn’t fault the grip on offer either – it provided a slip-free platform from which to swing on a variety of different lies and the wet ground conditions didn’t seem to make a difference.

Ecco S-Lite Shoes

Sizes: 6.5-12.5

Colours: 3 (White, Brown, Blue)

+ Super-light feel

+ Surprisingly effective grip

– Not waterproof

A featherweight golf shoe perhaps best to use during the summer, Ecco’s S-Lite is a design that you can wear to the golf course, play your round, and then wear home again. To put it simply, it is an all-day golf shoe because the comfort provided is second-to-none with the softness of the Yak leather further adding to its appeal. At times it felt like we weren’t wearing golf shoes at all and the grip was also surprisingly effective thanks to the low-profile design and 100 studs on the sole.

Ecco S-Lite Shoes Review

Puma Ignite NXT Shoes

Sizes: 7-11

Colours: 3 (Grey, White, Peacoat)

+ Versatile and easy to clean

+ Excellent support

– Not waterproof

When we tested the Ignite NXT golf shoes from Puma there were lots of things we liked. For starters we found it to be supremely comfortable, the grip and stability were both excellent despite being such a lightweight shoe and the price tag offered good value. The contemporary and sporty look really jumps off the shelf and thanks to the Soleshield, they are extremely easy to clean as well. Finally, the ability to use it both on and off the golf course further adds to the allure of this golf shoe.

Nike Roshe G Shoes

Sizes: 7-14

Colours: 5 (Black, White, Light Grey, Dark Grey/Volt, Dark Grey/Black)

+ Perfect shoe when it comes to versatility

+ Great looking shoe

– Sole wear will limit stability over time

The Nike Roshe shoe in general is fames for its comfort and walkability so it stands to reason that the golf shoe version pictured above continues that trend. Constructed with a light, breathable mesh and a thick sole, it has a snug fit for your feet without feeling claustrophobic. The shoes are also incredibly comfortable and because they look so good you can transition from the course to the concrete flawlessly.

G/FORE MG4+ Shoes

Sizes: 7-15

Colours: 6 (Twilight, Nimbus, Onyx, Snow, Snow Camo, Charcoal)

+ Use all day

+ Modern, stylish design with good colour/size choice

– Price may put some off

Whilst G/FORE are synonymous with outlandish designs and colour ways, the MG4+ has a more understated, and yet modern look and appeal. Lightweight and completely waterproof, the shoe does not compromise in terms of comfort either thanks to ForeFoam cushioning and a triple density footbed which is “the ultimate massage for your soles.”

Mizuno Wave Cadence SL Shoes

Sizes: 6.5-11

Colours: 5 (White/Turquoise, White/Blue, Navy, White/Red, White/Volt)

+ Running technology implemented into a golf shoe

+ Top-notch comfort

– Not much diversity in 5 colour ways

With this shoe, Mizuno looked to bring the worlds of running and golf together somewhat by implementing pieces of technology from its running shoes into golf shoes. This takes the form of the Wave Running Platform, which blends the comfort and support of a high-end running shoe, with the lateral stability and traction needed for golf. Additionally enhanced comfort is offered by the one-piece ‘booty’ structure in which the tongue is connected to the lining for a more comfortable fit. All of this means it is one of the best golf shoes to walk in currently on the market.

Stuburt Urban Flow Shoes

Sizes: 7-11

Colours: 3 (Navy, Grey and Black)

+ Modern, outside-the-box look

+ Value

– Not waterproof

Another model on this list with almost ridiculous value is the Stuburt Urban Flow spikeless shoe. Stuburt has really attempted to make a modern, stylish design that looks a bit different here and whilst many won’t like it, we would guess many more will. In terms of performance, the shoe has been constructed with a breathable micro-fibre upper, along with a padded collar and tongue to give extra comfort to your feet when walking. We also found the midsole and insole cushioning to be solid, giving enough comfort that these shoes could be worn all day.

Duca Del Cosma Belair Shoes

Sizes: 7-12

Colours: 1 (White)

+ Foam and waterproofing creates comfort

+ Something a little different

– Only one colour to choose from

Fashion and style may underpin Duca del Cosma’s Belair shoes, but there’s plenty of cutting-edge technology packed in, too, to provide optimum comfort and performance. Chief among which is a waterproof internal bootie membrane ensuring the shoe does a great job of keeping water out while also allowing moisture to escape. That, combined with the memory foam insole, means this shoe is incredibly comfortable so if you’re looking for something a little bit different this year, we would recommend that you take a closer look at the Belair.

Skechers Go Golf Elite V.4 Shoes

Sizes: 6.5-12.5

Colours: 5 (White, Navy, Light Grey, Dark Grey, Black)

+ Immediately comfortable and ready to wear on the course out of the box.

+ Relatively stylish.

– Not that much wow factor

The Skechers Elite V.4 boasts a sporty, low profile design which helps keep your foot low to the ground enhancing your confidence when it comes to stability, traction and grip. We tested the white/navy pair over a number of rounds and thoroughly enjoyed the experience. Soft is the feeling you get everywhere – be it around your ankle, under your feet and even in your hands as you tie the laces that have a silk-like touch. They are also lightweight, waterproof and easy to clean making the V.4’s definitely a model to consider when it comes to picking a good pair of walking golf shoes.

Skechers Go Gole Elite V.4 Shoes Review

Inesis Summer Golf Shoes

Sizes: 5.5-12.5

Colours: 4 (Navy, White, Red, Grey)

+ Four unique colours

+ Awesome value

– Sole can get scuffed easily

Much like a lot of the current Inesis range of golf products, this Summer shoe fits into the bracket of good performance with excellent value. The EVA sole gives cushioning which is vital when you’re doing 7 or 8 km on the course. Importantly this material is then spread over the entire foot, especially on the heel, for maximum comfort. They are breathable and well ventilated too thanks to the mesh material.

