Best Golf Training Aids 2019

Golf is one of the most technically challenging sports out there and playing just once a week will not be enough to see you make big improvements. You might not have time to make it to the course more often than that but there are plenty of tools available to allow you to work on your game at home or at the driving range.
Whether the aids are designed to help you hone your swing or to improve your putting, a little bit of work goes a long way and could see you knocking shots off your handicap, so below we look at some of the best golf training aids on the market in 2019.
Masters Golf Drill Stix Training Aid
These sticks will help you with your alignment in a simple way and cheap price.
SkyCaddie SkyPro Swing Analyser Training Aid
This is a serious bit of kit, but one that could help take your game to the next level. 3D inertial motion sensors capture your swing data and auto transfers it to your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch for in-depth analysis via a free app. No shortage of data is provided that you can share with your PGA professional, such as clubhead speed, swing path, club rotation and more.
GAME Golf Live Digital Tracking System
Track each shot in real time by using this aid and create a game plan to lower your scores.
Welling Ultimate Putt Matt
A putting matt right from the top drawer. The beauty of a putting matt is that you can get to work no matter what the weather is doing outside. The 3m x 0.64m matt includes 10 different “feel zones” and a training book with 54 exercises. It’s designed to teach you how to putt well, encouraging better alignment, touch, length and speed.
Masters Golf Putting Mirror
Some of the best golf training aids are really simple. Masters has created this training aid so it’s small enough to fit in your bag, therefore you can take it to the putting green to work on your stroke and improve your alignment.
Nelnissa Portable Pop Up Golf Chipping Net
When the course is closed and you’ve got the itch to work on your short game, then this chipping net is just what you need. It’s suitable for indoor (we recommended air balls!) and outdoor use with ground pegs supplied. At 52cm in diameter it’s enough of a challenge and easy to store away. The next best thing to using the chipping green down the club.
Arccos 360 Tracking System
Masters Deluxe Practice Putting Mat
Golf Gifts Deluxe Practice Net
PuttOUT Pressure Putt Training Aid
