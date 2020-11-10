New to the game? Your wedges are your scoring clubs and you need to know which ones will suit you

Best Golf Wedges For Beginners

If you’re new to the game, there are a few wedges buying tips to consider before you part with your hard-earned money.

Whilst it can be tempting to buy single clubs when you’re just starting out, ideally you want a set, especially if you’ve got ambitions to start playing on a regular basis.

When investing in a wedge set, you want to ensure you have even gaps between the lofts of your wedges, so you can cover off as many distances as possible.

We also recommend trying to make sure the shafts in your wedges are similar in type to your irons, so they feel the same on full shots.

Like most golfers, you’re probably going to benefit from more bounce – the angle created between the leading edge and the lowest point of the sole – to help achieve cleaner strikes.

Then you need to consider how many wedges to put in the bag.

If that all sounds rather complicated – and it probably does if you’re a beginner – the best piece of advice we can offer is to go and see a qualified PGA professional who, as well as guiding you through the best golf wedges for beginners, can take care of a fitting.

With a fitting, you’re guaranteed to get the right set make-up, plus you can be confident that they are designed to execute the shots you feel comfortable playing.

Here, we review some of the best golf wedges for beginners, to give you a better idea of the models you should be looking to try.

MacGregor MACTEC X Wedge

+ Lovely soft feel

+ Three smart finishes

– Fewer options compared to many other models

There’s a lot to like MacGregor’s MACTEC X wedge, with certain features likely to appeal better players, and not just beginners.

Firstly, the classic head shape looks fantastic, as do the finishes – black, gun metal and chrome.

Then there’s the impressive feel, which results from the large grooves and soft compound MacGregor grip.

Given these wedges costs less than £60 each, they represent a fantastic option for any beginner looking to create their first wedge set.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $49.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £43.50

Callaway Sure Out 2 Wedge

+ Refined bounce angle enhances playability

+ Confidence-inspiring at address

– Wide sole won’t appeal to everyone

If you’re a beginner, there’s a fair chance that one of the more frequent shots that you struggle with is a fat strike, which is where you catch the turf before the ball.

This wedge features a larger face area than most wedges, and a wider sole, which promotes a solid ball contact to propel the ball up in the air.

Meanwhile, the grip comes with 3 “step down” markings to promote effective and ultimate distance control and shot selection.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $135.36

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £89

Cleveland CBX 2 Wedge

+ Extra forgiveness helps get full shots closer to the hole

+ Aggressive milling boosts spin

– Limited finish options

In terms of the key technology, a hollow chamber towards the heel and a heavy weight strategically placed in the toe help maximise MOI to improve forgiveness.

The clubhead felt really stable at impact during testing, and controlled both direction and distance consistency admirably on slightly mis-struck full shots.

Meanwhile, we found the wide sole design especially helpful from the sand, allowing the club to glide rather than dig downwards with minimal interference – which will definitely appeal to beginners who need a little extra help getting out of the sand.

Cleveland CBX 2 Wedge Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $139.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £109

Callaway Mack Daddy CB Wedge

+ Forgiveness on full shots

+ Pleasing sound and feel

– Wide soles limit versatility

These game-improvement wedges will definitely help beginners, who tend to get a little nervy around the greens.

The extra size behind the ball will give the user that little bit of extra confidence, and help them to achieve good contact consistently when chipping and pitching.

That strike may become a little harder off firm ground and tie lies, but the positives definitely outweigh the negatives.

We were impressed with the forgiveness on full shots as well as the feel off the face, and spin control was also excellent.

Callaway Mack Daddy CB Wedge

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $129.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £119

Tour Edge E521 Wedge

+ Extremely effective in getting the ball up in the air

+ Confidence-inspiring

– Some may find it too clunky

The ‘easiest wedge you will ever hit’ features a Houdini Sole, which reduces turf interaction by 35 per cent and dramatically moves weight low and deep to make it easy to get the ball up in the air.

The sole design features 14° of bounce allowing the wedge to glide through the turf or sand without digging in and promotes extreme open-face wedge shots.

Fat and thin strikes are common amongst beginners, but the super wide sole and large face will help players feel more comfortable over the ball and deliver consistently better contact.

This would be classed as a super game improvement wedge and whilst the looks won’t suit everyone, novices will definitely get the help they need with this club.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $89.99

Decathlon Inesis Wedge

+ Forgiving on mis-hit strikes

+ Helpful grip markings

– Some may prefer a more premium look

No stone has been left unturned with this game improvement wedge, with every effort being made to ensure high handicappers are given the help they need with their pitching and greenside chipping.

The generous sweetspot should be especially useful when chipping, giving beginners more margin for error with the strike.

In addition, the markings on the grip make hand placement easier, which can be extremely useful when you’re learning how to play the game for the first time.

At just £29.99 a wedge, you’re able to get your set of three for under £100; then, as your game improves, you can upgrade safe in the knowledge you’ve not spent a huge sum.

UK Buy Now at Decathlon for £29.99

Fourteen C-036 Forged Wedge

+ Premium looks

+ Very forgiving

– Price will be a barrier for some

The C036 is designed with innovative Canyon Sole, which is going to help beginners to stop duffing the ball.

That element of forgiveness is crucial for all golfers, but particularly for those who are less accomplished around the greens and don’t find the sweetspot so consistently.

The Canyon Sole provides strong stability and comes into its own on mishits, so golfers should find that those less-than-perfect wedge shots aren’t so severely punished.

We are talking about a premier club designer, so these wedges don’t come cheap.

However, if you’re going to be taking your golf seriously, this is a manufacturer well worth familiarising yourself with.

Benross REV Wedge

+ Impressive versatility

+ All round performance at an attractive price (RRP £69)

Whilst most beginners will benefit from forgiveness above any other area of performance, the Benross REV wedge offers that little bit more – but for an affordable price.

It’s cast from high quality 304 stainless steel, and offers plenty of feel and short game feedback.

Meanwhile, a Precision CNC Milled face will enhance your control around the greens, whilst a progressive CG position produces a controlled ball flight and maximises spin for increased stopping power.

Compared to a lot of other wedges aimed at beginners, this wedge offers more versatility, which makes it an appealing option for the more talented newbie.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £69

