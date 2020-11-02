Check out the best woods/metals that TaylorMade has on offer at the moment

Best TaylorMade Fairway Woods

TaylorMade now offer a pretty clean type of range with the SIM (Speed In Motion) families and things have been nicely simplified. But it is all-encompassing and it was interesting to see Rory McIlroy having the SIM 3-wood in the bag alongside the 5-wood Max.

In previous metal wood incarnations there maybe has been a bit of confusion as to what fairway wood might go best with your driver, and TaylorMade shift a lot of drivers, now things are a lot clearer and there’s some technology from back in the day that will thrill all fans of the brand.

TaylorMade SIM Fairway Wood

+ There’s a lot to like here but the sound of club on ball is worth a mention

– The price, a lot has gone into this and that’s reflected in the cost

This is at the top of the pyramid and is packed with technology. It has a zatech face, which is a more pliable version of titanium so it’s still a very hard metal but its ductility allows it to flex more so it can be made thinner. It might be harder and pricier to source and needs more working to bring it to life but that adds another level of performance and the result is a really fast fairway wood.

It has a smaller head than the Max, offers more workability and is the ultimate fairway wood. The nod back to the old days is the V Steel sole – if you remember how good they were at the turn of the millennium then you’ll be sure to give this a go – and they’ve now revisited this cult classic and brought it back. And the tech and interaction with the turf still applies to the early 2000s.

Otherwise it’s adjustable, offers the company’s Twist Face technology and the head features the Speed Pocket behind the face.

As well as the 3 and the 5-wood there is also a Rocket 3 which has 14˚ of loft and goes like a bullet.

TaylorMade SIM Fairway Wood Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $399.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £329

TaylorMade SIM Max Fairway Wood

+ If you struggle to launch your fairway woods then welcome to your new saviour

– With the fixed hosel there’s no going back once you’ve been fitted

This is the club that, as the name suggests, offers maximum forgiveness with a higher launch than the SIM. It has the same design ethos with the V Steel sole, Speed Pocket and Twist Face technology but without the zatech titanium face or adjustability so, whatever you have in your hands, there’s no tinkering with.

This comes in the 3, 5, 7 and there’s also a 9 (24˚) which is becoming more popular as more of us realise that our longer irons might not be doing us too many favours. The idea is to play what’s right for you rather than worry about how many headcovers you have in the bag.

Dustin Johnson has had both the 3 and 5-wood Max in the bag.

TaylorMade SIM Max Fairway Wood Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $299.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £229

TaylorMade SIM Max D-Type Fairway Wood

+ If you find the right side of the course a lot then this will straighten things out

– If you like to work your ball about then you might want to look elsewhere

TaylorMade find that through fitting events they put more golfers into the D than anything else which says a lot about both the club and our vanity when it comes to draw-biased clubs and the like.

What’s clever here in the appearance is that because the D face is built slightly more closed – it closes more on each one as you move from the SIM to the Max to the D – it still looks square because of some clever white colouring on the leading edge to mask how the face appears. Nobody wants to see offset on their metal woods so the leading edge is key. This comes in the 3, 5 and 7.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $299.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £229

TaylorMade SIM Max Women’s Fairway Wood

+ Plenty of help and loads of technology to get the ball going forwards and upwards

– Other clubs in the family might benefit you more

This is a high-launching and high-spinning fairway wood and there are all manner of options starting with the 3-wood all the way to a 9w. There are all the same benefits but it comes with an Aldila lighter shaft. It’s worth stating the obvious that the stronger women will need more than this offers – Charley Hull plays the SIM Max – but it could be a phenomenal addition(s) to the bag.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $299.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £229

TaylorMade Kalea Fairway Wood

+ Looks good and offers plenty of much-needed loft

– Faster swing speeds need not apply

TaylorMade first introduced the Kalea range at the end of 2015 and this fairway wood has an ultra lite shaft along with the Speed Pocket technology to increase your trajectory and ball speed. There is a low, deep centre of gravity so you won’t struggle to get the ball in the air and there are three loft options, coming in a 3 (17˚), 5 and 7.

In the past companies have simply added a lighter shaft and re-weighted the heads but this is specifically aimed at women golfers.

UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £168.99

