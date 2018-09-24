Check out the latest woods/metals and hybrids that Callaway has on offer
Which Callaway Woods Are Right For Me?
Callaway’s current line-up covers all skill levels. Whether you’re looking for extra distance, workability or better dispersion with your fairways and hybrids, there’s a model for you.
Here’s an overview of the current line-up. Be sure to check out the links through to our reviews, which will help you make a decision on which Callaway woods are right for your game.
Callaway Woods Range
Callaway Rogue Fairway
Price: £269
Key Technology:
Two Jailbreak bars stiffen body, placing more impact load on face to promote ball speed and distance
Face Cup promotes more speed on centre and off-centre hits
Internal Standing Wave technology sees CG positioned with precision – low and forward for distance, high launch and low spin
Triaxial carbon composite material in crown pulls CG lower to promote easy launch and increase forgiveness
Refined Speed Step for better airflow and more club speed
Will Suit: A wide range of swing speeds with a choice of shaft weights
BUY NOW: Callaway Rogue Fairway Wood from American Golf for £249
Callaway Rogue Sub Zero Fairway
Price: £269
Key Technology:
Two Jailbreak bars stiffen body, placing more impact load on face to promote ball speed and distance
Face Cup promotes more speed on centre and off-centre hits
5g weight screw in sole helps position CG low and forward to lower spin for long distance
Triaxial carbon crown for distance and stability
Refined Speed Step for better airflow and more club speed
Will Suit: Mainly golfers with faster clubhead speeds
BUY NOW: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero Fairway Wood from American Golf for £249
Callaway Women’s Rogue Fairway
Price: £269
Key Technology:
Two Jailbreak bars stiffen body, placing more impact load on face to promote ball speed and distance
Face Cup promotes more speed on centre and off-centre hits
Internal Standing Wave technology sees CG positioned with precision – low and forward for distance, high launch and low spin
Triaxial carbon crown for distance and stability
Refined Speed Step for better airflow and more club speed
BUY NOW: Callaway Women’s Rogue Fairway Wood from American Golf for £249
Callaway GBB Epic Fairway
Price: £279
Key Technology:
Maximum forgiveness from ultra-light triaxial carbon crown
Hyper Speed Face Cup delivers fast ball speed across the entire face
Fast head speed resulting from improved aerodynamics (Speed Step technology)
BUY NOW: Callaway GBB Epic Fairway Wood from American Golf for £249
Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero Fairway
Price: £279
Key Technology:
Maximum forgiveness and power from ultra-light triaxial carbon crown
Hyper Speed Face Cup delivers fast ball speed across the entire face
Fast head speed resulting from improved aerodynamics (Speed Step technology)
Spin and trajectory control from adjustable weighting
BUY NOW: Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero Fairway Wood from American Golf for £249
Callaway X Forged Utility Irons
Price: £199
Key Technology:
CG positioned in line with centre of face for maximum ball speed and straighter flight
Tungsten infused insert increases MOI to make control easier, as well as launch and long carry
Hollow body construction aids forgiveness
Will Suit: More accomplished players
BUY NOW: Callaway X Forged Utility Iron from American Golf for £199
Callaway Rogue Hybrid
Price: £229
Key Technology:
Two Jailbreak bars stiffen body, placing more impact load on face to promote ball speed and distance
Ultra-thin face and Hyper Speed Face Cup technology create high ball speeds
Internal Standing Wave technology sees CG positioned with precision – lower and forward to promote easy launch
Will Suit: Those looking for a more compact head for added workability
BUY NOW: Callaway Rogue Hybrid from American Golf for £219
Callaway Rogue X Hybrid
Price: £229
Key Technology:
Two Jailbreak bars stiffen body, placing more impact load on face to promote ball speed and distance
Ultra-thin face and Hyper Speed Face Cup technology create high ball speeds
Internal Standing Wave technology sees CG positioned with precision – lower and forward to promote easy launch
Will Suit: Those who prefer their hybrids with a slightly larger, more forgiving head
BUY NOW: Callaway Rogue X Hybrid from American Golf for £219
Callaway Women’s Rogue Hybrid
Price: £229
Key Technology:
Jailbreak technology and Hyper Speed Face cup promotes more average ball speed
Two Jailbreak bars stiffen body, placing more impact load on face to promote ball speed and distance
Ultra-light weight loft configurations helper slower swingers build more head speed
Internal Standing Wavepositions CG lower and forward to promote easy launch
BUY NOW: Callaway Women’s Rogue Hybrid from American Golf for £219
Callaway GBB Epic Hybrid
Price: £279
Key Technology:
Maximum forgiveness and power from ultra-light triaxial carbon crown
Hyper Speed Face Cup delivers fast ball speed across entire face
Robust body frame positions weight around perimeter to increase MOI with head low in head to keep CG low and deep for easy launch
Metal Injection Molded tungsten insert in Internal Standing Wave gives adjustable hybrid same low, deep CG properties as non-adjustable hybrid
OptiFit adjustability settings to dial in launch angle and shot shape
BUY NOW: Callaway GBB Epic Hybrid from American Golf for £249
