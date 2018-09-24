Check out the latest woods/metals and hybrids that Callaway has on offer

Which Callaway Woods Are Right For Me?

Callaway’s current line-up covers all skill levels. Whether you’re looking for extra distance, workability or better dispersion with your fairways and hybrids, there’s a model for you.

Here’s an overview of the current line-up. Be sure to check out the links through to our reviews, which will help you make a decision on which Callaway woods are right for your game.

Callaway Woods Range

Callaway Rogue Fairway

Price: £269

Key Technology:

Two Jailbreak bars stiffen body, placing more impact load on face to promote ball speed and distance

Face Cup promotes more speed on centre and off-centre hits

Internal Standing Wave technology sees CG positioned with precision – low and forward for distance, high launch and low spin

Triaxial carbon composite material in crown pulls CG lower to promote easy launch and increase forgiveness

Refined Speed Step for better airflow and more club speed

Will Suit: A wide range of swing speeds with a choice of shaft weights

BUY NOW: Callaway Rogue Fairway Wood from American Golf for £249

Callaway Rogue Sub Zero Fairway

Price: £269

Key Technology:

Two Jailbreak bars stiffen body, placing more impact load on face to promote ball speed and distance

Face Cup promotes more speed on centre and off-centre hits

5g weight screw in sole helps position CG low and forward to lower spin for long distance

Triaxial carbon crown for distance and stability

Refined Speed Step for better airflow and more club speed

Will Suit: Mainly golfers with faster clubhead speeds

BUY NOW: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero Fairway Wood from American Golf for £249

Callaway Women’s Rogue Fairway

Price: £269

Key Technology:

Two Jailbreak bars stiffen body, placing more impact load on face to promote ball speed and distance

Face Cup promotes more speed on centre and off-centre hits

Internal Standing Wave technology sees CG positioned with precision – low and forward for distance, high launch and low spin

Triaxial carbon crown for distance and stability

Refined Speed Step for better airflow and more club speed

BUY NOW: Callaway Women’s Rogue Fairway Wood from American Golf for £249

Callaway GBB Epic Fairway

Price: £279

Key Technology:

Maximum forgiveness from ultra-light triaxial carbon crown

Hyper Speed Face Cup delivers fast ball speed across the entire face

Fast head speed resulting from improved aerodynamics (Speed Step technology)

BUY NOW: Callaway GBB Epic Fairway Wood from American Golf for £249

Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero Fairway

Price: £279

Key Technology:

Maximum forgiveness and power from ultra-light triaxial carbon crown

Hyper Speed Face Cup delivers fast ball speed across the entire face

Fast head speed resulting from improved aerodynamics (Speed Step technology)

Spin and trajectory control from adjustable weighting

BUY NOW: Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero Fairway Wood from American Golf for £249

Callaway X Forged Utility Irons

Price: £199

Key Technology:

CG positioned in line with centre of face for maximum ball speed and straighter flight

Tungsten infused insert increases MOI to make control easier, as well as launch and long carry

Hollow body construction aids forgiveness

Will Suit: More accomplished players

BUY NOW: Callaway X Forged Utility Iron from American Golf for £199

Callaway Rogue Hybrid

Price: £229

Key Technology:

Two Jailbreak bars stiffen body, placing more impact load on face to promote ball speed and distance

Ultra-thin face and Hyper Speed Face Cup technology create high ball speeds

Internal Standing Wave technology sees CG positioned with precision – lower and forward to promote easy launch

Will Suit: Those looking for a more compact head for added workability

BUY NOW: Callaway Rogue Hybrid from American Golf for £219

Callaway Rogue X Hybrid

Price: £229

Key Technology:

Two Jailbreak bars stiffen body, placing more impact load on face to promote ball speed and distance

Ultra-thin face and Hyper Speed Face Cup technology create high ball speeds

Internal Standing Wave technology sees CG positioned with precision – lower and forward to promote easy launch

Will Suit: Those who prefer their hybrids with a slightly larger, more forgiving head

BUY NOW: Callaway Rogue X Hybrid from American Golf for £219

Callaway Women’s Rogue Hybrid

Price: £229

Key Technology:

Jailbreak technology and Hyper Speed Face cup promotes more average ball speed

Two Jailbreak bars stiffen body, placing more impact load on face to promote ball speed and distance

Ultra-light weight loft configurations helper slower swingers build more head speed

Internal Standing Wavepositions CG lower and forward to promote easy launch

BUY NOW: Callaway Women’s Rogue Hybrid from American Golf for £219

Callaway GBB Epic Hybrid

Price: £279

Key Technology:

Maximum forgiveness and power from ultra-light triaxial carbon crown

Hyper Speed Face Cup delivers fast ball speed across entire face

Robust body frame positions weight around perimeter to increase MOI with head low in head to keep CG low and deep for easy launch

Metal Injection Molded tungsten insert in Internal Standing Wave gives adjustable hybrid same low, deep CG properties as non-adjustable hybrid

OptiFit adjustability settings to dial in launch angle and shot shape

BUY NOW: Callaway GBB Epic Hybrid from American Golf for £249

