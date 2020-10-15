Need to keep your feet nice and dry on the course? Look no further with these waterproof golf shoes

Best Waterproof Golf Shoes

When playing golf outside of the summer months, courses tend to be wet underfoot and you’re bound to be caught in a shower or two.

To help you stay comfortable and play better golf, a sturdy pair of waterproof shoes will keep your feet warm in all conditions.

Traditionally, you’d only opt for a cleated or spiked shoe during the winter months but technologies have come on so far now that some spikeless models can offer serious stability too.

There’s plenty of technology available to keep your feet dry, comfortable and stable, and there’s a wide range of styling out there for you to find your favourite pair.

Ecco Biom Cool Pro Gore-Tex Golf Shoes

– Gore-Tex guarantees dry feet

– Airflow system aids breathability

– Limited colour options

Gore-Tex is designed to keep water out so you really can’t get much better when it comes to waterproof golf shoes. They come with 100 per cent waterproof protection and Ecco offers a 2 year limited waterproof warranty. As well as waterproof benefits, the shoes also offer 360 breathability created by an airflow system.

They’re also fitted with Ecco Spydr-Grip technology, which uses naturally placed pivot points to provide a strong foundation whilst your playing golf.

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £169

FootJoy Pro SL Shoes 2020

+ Fully waterproof

+ Great modern styling

– Leather scuffs easily

FootJoy’s Pro SLs are one of the most popular golf shoes on the planet at the moment, being worn by amateurs and pros alike on both the PGA and European Tours. These are the second-generation after the hugely successful first edition. They come with a one year waterproof guarantee and, despite being spikeless, are one of the most stable golf shoes out there. They’re made with a ChromoSkin Leather System by Pittards, featuring Full-Grain leather that is lightweight, thin, durable and completely waterproof – whilst also being breathable so you’re feet won’t get too sweaty.

FootJoy Pro SL Shoe Review

US Buy Now at The Golf Warehouse for $169.95

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £149.99

Adidas Tour 360 XT SL 2.0 Golf Shoes

+ Surprisingly good grip on offer

+ Very comfortable to walk in

– Boost technology can be difficult to keep clean

Adidas’ Tour 360 XT SL shoes are some of the most comfortable on the market thanks to adidas’ Boost technology, which really does help to cushion the foot. They may be spikeless but they’re extremely grippy thanks to X-Traxion primary lugs and plenty of other technologies including the 360Wrap, which locks in and supports the foot. The shoes are breathable yet fully waterproof and come with a one year manufacturers guarantee.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $129.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £129.99

Puma Golf Proadapt Ignite X Shoes

+ Two year waterproof warranty

+ Great traction from different lies

– Not a huge amount of colour options

The shoe worn by Rickie Fowler looks great and performs great too. Made with Premium Atlantis Leather, it has a two year waterproof warranty. The Dual-Durometer Tornado Cleats provide stability in the wettest of conditions and comfort comes from the foam midsole.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $199.95

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £159.99

Nike Men’s Roshe Tour Golf Shoes

+ Rory McIlroy loves them

+ Classic Nike styling

– One year waterproof warranty is great but other brands offer two years

The Roshe Tour from Nike is a cleated waterproof shoe and a favourite of Rory McIlroy. They feature a microfiber synthetic upper for a premium look, soft feel, and waterproof protection, and a one year waterproof warranty comes with them when you buy. If you’re a Nike fan you’re going to love these.

US Buy Now at The Golf Warehouse for $109.95

Under Armour Spieth 4 Gore Tex Shoes

Under Armour Spieth 4 Gore Tex Shoe Review

+ Gore-Tex technology a brilliant addition

+ Easily one of the most stable golf shoes on the market

– Quite heavy and not overly soft underfoot

The Spieth 3 shoe was great and the newer Spieth 4 is even better, adding in Gore-Tex technology, while a new plastic heel section really helps to lock the heel in place. They’re unquestionably one of the most stable and best performing golf shoes on the market in all weather conditions thanks also in part to the rotational resistance spikes.

US Buy Now at The Golf Warehouse for $209.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £149.99

Skechers Go Golf Pro V4 Shoes

+ Replaceable spikes are a good feature

+ A very solid shoe in every aspect

– Perhaps doesn’t wow you as much as other models

A shoe design worn by Matt Kuchar, the Pro V4’s from Skechers have protection from the elements covered thanks to Skechers’ H2GO waterproof technology which provides 100% waterproof protection from all weather conditions. Not only that the ‘Ultra Flight’ cushioning and Resamax insoles created a comfortable fit and the grip is provided by a dynamic diamond traction plate and replaceable Softspikes cleats.

Mizuno Wave Cadence Spikeless Golf Shoes

+ Two year waterproof warranty

+ Uppers wipe clean easily

– Limited colour options

Mizuno is a huge player in the shoe department in its other sports but only recently has it began making quality golf shoes for the masses. This spikeless model features Wave Running Technology for support and comfort, and a premium soft-touch Kuraray upper is breathable and fully waterproof. They come with a 2-year waterproof warranty.

UK Buy Now at clickgolf.co.uk for £99

Inesis Men’s Grip Waterproof Golf Shoes

+ Great value for money

+ Wide range of colour options

– No waterproof guarantee or warranty

Inesis make very good value golf clubs, equipment, apparel and shoes, and this spikeless model comes with a waterproof interior membrane and is just £54.99. There’s plenty of grip on offer too thanks to two different spike rigidities – rubber and TPU. Plenty of colour options to choose from is a bonus, too.

UK Buy Now at Decathlon for £54.99

Stuburt Evolve Sport II Waterproof Boots

+ Great value

+ High ankle design boosts protection and stability

– Not the most stylish option

This sturdy waterproof boot from Stuburt will keep your feet bone dry during the winter months. You get a one year waterproof guarantee and they feature a high tech microfibre upper material backed with a waterproof bootie membrane system. They’ve also been designed to be easy to clean as well so the mud should just wipe away after playing in challenging conditions.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £74.99

G/FORE Men’s Collection Gallivanter Spikeless Golf Shoes

G/Fore make some very cool products and none more so than the Gallivanter shoes. They’re made with 100% Waterproof pebble full grain leather and are grippy thanks to a bespoke cleat design for optimal on-course traction.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $184.99

UK Buy Now at Trendy Golf for £179

Cuater Men’s The Legend Golf Shoes

+ Classic styling

+ Lots of technologies for comfort, traction and waterproofing

– Only come in white and black

Cuater golf shoes are made by TravisMathew, the Californian apparel brand owned by Callaway. These Legend shoes are 100% leather and fully waterproof, and a unique choice if you want to look a little different on the course away from the household name brands. As well as the waterproof properties, the shoes feature SweetSpot Cushioning System delivers lightweight, all day comfort with layers of cushioning and support.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $249.95

Duca del Cosma Camelot Golf Shoes

+ Great spikeless shoe with impressive grip

+ Can easily be worn off the course too

– Styling may not be for everyone

Italian shoemaker Duca del Cosma’s Camelot shoe is another fully waterproof offering with some unique styling. The shoe is packed with technology to play great on the course and be worn off it too. A one year waterproof and manufacturer warranty comes with the shoes as well.

UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £89.97

Rife RF-02 Blade Spikeless Shoes

+ Great value

+ One year waterproof guarantee

– No other colours available

The Rife brand has been relaunched by American Golf after it was famous for its putters. For just £64.99, these shoes come with a one year waterproof guarantee so they’re definitely some of the best value on the market. The spikeless outsole provides multi-directional grip to keep you stable throughout the swing. The High-Density Micro PU upper keeps water out and the EVA insole gives comfort both on the course and off it.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £64.99

