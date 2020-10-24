Check out all the best Callaway golf balls from the current range and find just the right model for your game

Your club choice changes from shot to shot, but your ball remains constant whether you’re looking to hit it as far as possible or putting. So it’s important that you find one that best helps you play to your strengths, whatever they may be.

The latest extensive range of Callaway golf balls has something for everyone, whether you’re after tour-calibre balls like some of the best balls on the market this year, or out-and-out distance balls… or perhaps even balls promising added forgiveness, like the bigger-than-standard Supersoft Magna.

The range extends from the tour-preferred Chrome Soft models down to the ever-popular Warbird that offers maximum value and durability.

There are even balls with visuals to assist you, whether the markings on the Chrome Soft Truvis models that help you focus and follow the ball better, or the prominent lines on the ERC Soft Triple Track and Chrome Soft Triple Track models that help you fine-tune your alignment.

Check out the full range of the latest Callaway golf balls below…

Callaway Chrome Soft golf ball



+ Premium level performance at an affordable price

+ New softer cover for better short-game control

– Less durable than models with firmer covers

The latest Chrome Soft model features a Graphene Dual SoftFast core. A larger inner core delivers the ideal high launch/low spin combination for longer drives, while the thinner, firmer outer core promotes greater durability and wedge spin.

An updated urethane cover delivers increased ball speed on full shots while providing an even softer feel around the greens for maximum control. Also available with Triple Track alignment technology.

Callaway Chrome Soft X golf ball



+ X model is more workable than the Chrome Soft

+ Ideal for faster swingers seeking maximum distance

– Added workability makes it less forgiving than the Chrome Soft model

The X model’s design differs from the Chrome Soft. Rather than having a dual core, it features two mantle layers between the core and cover.

The softer inner mantle layer combines with a firmer outer mantle to increase ball speed off the face for those with faster swing speeds, and therefore total distance. Although it still promises high levels of greenside spin and control, it doesn’t feel quite as soft as the Chrome Soft.

Also available with Triple Track alignment technology (pictured).

Callaway ERC Soft Triple Track golf ball

+ Triple Track Technology aids alignment

+ Offers Callaway’s ultimate blend of distance and softness

– Won’t suit those who prefer a cleaner-look at address

The ERC Soft Triple Track ball features Callaway’s largest ever Graphene-infused Dual SoftFast Core, with the larger inner core maximising compression energy at impact. This keeps driver spin down and helps generate a high launch for more yards.

A new multi-material cover cleverly allows both faster ball speeds on full shots and an extremely soft feel around the greens.

Triple Track Technology uses Vernier Acuity Precision (as used by planes landing on aircraft carriers) to optimise visual alignment assistance. It works particularly well in conjunction with Odyssey’s Triple Track putters.

Callaway Truvis golf ball

+ Tour level performance at a lower price

+ Markings improve focus and visibility

– Not for those who don’t like excessive visuals at address

The Truvis markings are available on both the Callaway Chrome Soft with its softer feel, and the X model, engineered to give faster swingers an optimal blend of distance and workability.

The distinctive Truvis markings, which give them the look of a mini-football, are designed to maximise your view of the golf ball for improved focus and visibility. Currently available as red on white or black on yellow

Callaway Supersoft golf ball



+ Ideal all-round ball for average swing speeds

+ Ball’s construction and cover are engineered for straighter shots

– Faster swingers won’t get the most out of the ultra low-compression core

It is the Callaway Supersoft’s extremely low-compression core that is the key to its fast ball speeds and increased accuracy. It is designed to generate low spin for a longer, straighter flight on full shots.

A new softer trionomer cover improves feel and shot-stopping potential. Updated HEX Aerodynamics keep spin down to reduce drag and enhance lift for more carry and distance with a higher flight.

Callaway Supersoft Magna golf ball

+ Larger ball size encourages better contact

+ New cover is now even softer

– Some may find a larger ball a bit stranger to look down on

The Supersoft Magna shares the same construction – including the ultra low-compression core – as the standard-size Supersoft, but is noticeably larger in size while still conforming to the Rules of Golf.

Callaway says that this enhances forgiveness due to its higher center of gravity and high MOI. This can help newer golfers, and those with slower swings, make better contact and generate a higher launch.

Callaway Superhot Bold golf ball

+ Engineered for added distance

+ Available in 15-ball value packs

– Too firm for those who rely on greenside control to make their score



Superhot Bold delivers extra distance courtesy of a high-energy core. Its aerodynamic design reduces drag and increases lift for longer carries, while a thin, soft cover brings in an element of control around the greens.

Yellow or red with a matte finish (standard white Superhot model also available).

Callaway Warbird golf ball



+ Eyecatching low price for a top brand

+ Designed for longer carries

– Feels very firm around the green

Callaway has used the Warbird name for several decades now, and this budget model is essentially an out-and-out distance golf ball. The latest Warbird model generates its distance via the perfect combo of a large, soft, high-energy core plus a low compression.

Callaway’s renowned HEX Aerodynamics cover design further enhances distance by helping to reduce drag, allowing you to carry the ball further. A thin ionomer cover adds an element of feel to the overall package.

We hope that the above guide will help steer you to the right Callaway golf ball for your game.

