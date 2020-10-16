Looking for funny golf gifts that are both practicable and amusing for someone? Then look no further!

Funny Golf Gifts

Choosing a present for the person who has everything can be tricky. But if that person is a golfer then it becomes much easier as there are a range of items that add quirkiness to practicability.

We present below a selection of some of the best of the funny golf gifts to have captured our imagination recently.

iThoughtful Golf Bag Shaped Glass Beer Mug

This sturdy beer mug will hold 16oz of whatever you wish to put in it. That equates to a full can of beer!

It’s dishwasher-safe, practicable and delightfully quirky – we’re big fans.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $15.95

Ginger Fox Golf Mug

Your mother may have told you not to play with your food, but she didn’t say not to play with your drink, did she?

The multi-functional Ginger Fox Golf Mug comes with its own golf club – which doubles up as a pen – and a foam golf ball.

You can tip the cup on its side, using the specially designed handle, and chip the ball into the cup. Or leave it standing upright and putt through the arch at the bottom of the cup. Comes boxed.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $14.95

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £11.99

Nitro Novelty Golf Balls

Buying some balls as a present may be a bit dull, but not with these jazzy sporting designs. Now you can hit a golf ball at the same time as perhaps a football, a beach ball, a tennis ball, and you’ll easily be able to spot it!

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £5.46

US Buy Now at Amazon for $6.97

Longridge Under Par Golf Balls

These two-piece construction balls come in a boxed pack of six containing two each of the albatross, eagle and birdie designs. You’ll have no problem spotting which golf ball is yours and there’s an added benefit of not having to mark or personalise your ball.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $11.96

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £10.99

Titleist Pro V1x Custom Golf Balls

There are various options available from different retailers. You can add up to three lines of text (each line can be up to 17 characters), choose the text colour and even add your own logo. Make the gift as unique and personal as you like, and they can be corporate gifts or for individuals too.

US Buy Now at The Golf Warehouse for $51.99

UK Buy Now at titleist.co.uk from £48 per dozen

Personalised golf socks by Solesmith

Socks are a standard present, but these come with a touch of originality. With this pair you can choose your own message to run either down the side of the socks or on the sale, and a personalised golf towel can be added too. They are 97% cotton, 3% Lycra.

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £14.50

Leather Golf Wash Bag by Chapel Cards

An ideal golf gift for the travelling golfer. At 26cm tall, the wash bag has plenty of space with two internal and two external pockets.

Made of PU or split leather with a backing covered with a layer of polyurethane it is easy to keep clean using a damp cloth..

UK Buy Now at Not On The Highstreet for £36

Winning Edge The Bandit Driver Headcover

This could be a talking point on the first tee. Or, for the competitively minded, it may be a way to get in your opponents head space before you have even hit a ball?

The outside is fun and washable, and the inside is practical as the sherpa lining protects the head of your precious driver from scratches and bumps.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $28.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £25.99

PGA Tour 3 Piece Golf Pen Gift Set

Packaged in a presentable gift box are three mini golf clubs, making a fun and practical gift. Taking off the grip reveals the pen nib.

The three ballpoint pens have different coloured inks. The driver is red; the iron black and the putter has blue ink.

US Buy Now at PrezzyBox for $14

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £7.95

Trixes Golf Bag Novelty Pen Holder

This most charming of funny golf gifts comes with three pens designed as golf clubs – a driver, iron and putter. The 14cm-tall bag – 18cm with clubs in it – also has a clock on it, a brilliant added function.

The golf bag has zipped pockets on its outside, a la a real golf bag – it’s very realistic.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $15.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £9.99

