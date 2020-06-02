Which of these two quality wedges will come out on top?

Callaway Jaws Mack Daddy 5 Wedge v Mizuno T20 Wedge

Joel Tadman puts the Callaway Jaws Mack Daddy 5 up against the Mizuno T20.

Callaway Jaws Mack Daddy 5

RRP: £149

Loft: 56° Bounce: 10°

Grind: S

Shaft: Dynamic Gold 115 S200 Tour issue

Mizuno T20

RRP: £140

Loft: 56° Bounce: 14°

Grind: M

Shaft: Dynamic Gold S400 Tour issue

Callaway Jaws Mack Daddy 5 Wedge v Mizuno T20 Wedge

Looks

It appears a touch slimmer than the T20, with a lighter platinum chrome finish. Some will prefer a squarer leading edge, but the micro-ridges between the grooves arguably assist with alignment.

It has a slightly more rounded profile, a duller finish and a noticeably thicker topline at address. The spots of rust from the raw finish we tested were also coming through, which not everyone will like.

Callaway Jaws Mack Daddy 5 – 9/10

Mizuno T20 – 8/10

Feel/Sound

In no way firm or clicky, the MD5 creates a buttery soft sensation through your hands, assisted by the soft and tacky Lamkin UTX grip. The clubhead feels stable on full shots and the flights were consistent.

You could certainly make a case for the Mizuno feeling a touch softer. It has a slightly more muted sound to it that is just as apparent on full shots as it is on greenside pitches and chips.

Callaway Jaws Mack Daddy 5 – 8/10

Mizuno T20 – 9/10

Performance Averages (56° full shot)

Callaway Jaws MD5

Golf Monthly Instruction

Ball speed (mph): 79

Launch (degrees): 29

Spin (rpm): 11,310

Peak height (yards): 22

Carry (yards): 90

Mizuno T20

Ball speed (mph): 80.7

Launch (degrees): 30.2

Spin (rpm): 10,401

Peak height (yards): 24

Carry (yards): 94

Spin Control

The 56° MD5 produced consistently higher spin on full shots. It also launched and flew lower, another indicator that the face is more effective at gripping the ball’s cover. Partial shots also checked up nicely.

It wasn’t quite as spinny on full shots, but it did produce more spin from 50 yards and in, perhaps due to the rusting creating extra friction. Spin levels were a little more consistent from different lies.

Callaway Jaws Mack Daddy 5 – 9/10

Mizuno T20 – 9/10

Versatility

The S grind is more suited to full shots, while the C and W grinds allow for greater shot-making and forgiveness respectively. Having multiple grinds in the same loft should cater for more player types.

The M grind in the mid-to-high lofts provides ample heel relief to pull off most shots. But as an example, the 56° is only available in one grind and in low (7°) or high (14°) bounce, so options are more limited.

Callaway Jaws Mack Daddy 5 – 9/10

Mizuno T20 – 8/10

Overall Appeal

One of the most comprehensive wedge ranges, delivering total performance and excelling when it comes to spin, feel and versatility. A fitting will ensure you create the best set for your short-game needs.

Many will find the extra spin on shorter shots more useful, and that the limited grind options per loft won’t hinder their short games. Three finishes on offer further enhances the appeal.

Callaway Jaws Mack Daddy 5 – 9/10

Mizuno T20 – 9/10

TOTAL

Callaway Jaws Mack Daddy 5 – 44/50

Mizuno T20 – 43/50

For more head-to-head tests follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. There is also a new comparison test each month in each new Golf Monthly issue.