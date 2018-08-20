Check out the equipment used by Wyndham Championship winner Brandt Snedeker

Brandt Snedeker What’s In The Bag?

Brandt Snedeker won his ninth PGA Tour title at the Wyndham Championship after opening up with a 59.

Snedeker became the 9th man to break 60 on the PGA Tour on Thursday and followed it up with rounds of 67, 68 and 65 including a birdie at the last.

He failed to automatically qualify for the USA Ryder Cup team but will be very close to a wildcard pick now, especially when you consider that he won three points at the 2016 Ryder Cup.

The Bridgestone ambassador uses a mixed set of clubs made up of Bridgestone, TaylorMade, Titleist and Odyssey.

He currently has a prototype driver in the bag in the form of the Bridgestone Tour B JGR in 9.5 degrees.

Fellow Bridgestone staffer Matt Kuchar also has the JGR in the bag.

His driving has been poor this year although he clearly found something at the Wyndham Championship.

He is down at 134th in SG: Off the tee this season, averaging 293 yards and 62% of fairways.

His fairway woods are TaylorMade M3s which he has put in this year after using a Callaway X Hot.

The 37-year-old currently plays Bridgestone’s J15CB irons and has them fitted with AeroTech Steelfiber graphite shafts.

He has two Bridgestone wedges, the J40 and J15 and also carries a Titleist Vokey prototype lob wedge.

His putter is the Odyssey White Hot XG Rossie that we have been accustomed to seeing him use down the years.