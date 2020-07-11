What does the ISPS Handa Vic Open winner put into his bag? We take a look in this piece.

David Law What’s In The Bag?

Stood on the 16th tee, Scotsman David Law was three shots behind the leader of the 2019 ISPS Hands Vic Open, Wade Ormsby. In only 18 European Tour starts it looked like he would have to wait another week to collect his first European Tour victory.

But he then birdied and stuck his approach shot on the par-5 18th to eight feet to set up an eagle which put him tied with Ormsby. However the Australian then double-bogeyed the 17th and could only birdie the last which put Law over the top. At 29-years-old, the Challenge Tour graduate finally got into the winners circle.

What clubs did Law use to do so? We take a look below.

Law currently has a deal with Wilson Staff that sees him put into play their irons and a PMP wedge.

This however leaves his options open regarding the driver. In 2019 he has just put the brand new Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero driver in the bag with its innovative Flash Face technology. To find out more about the computer and AI designed face, click here.

Shifting to the fairway woods, Law carries a TaylorMade SIM Max fairway wood and also a Callaway GBB Epic hybrid.

Law carries two models made by Wilson Staff in his irons. At the top of the bag, from 4-iron to 7-iron, he uses the C300 Forged and then from 8-iron to pitching wedge he has the FG Tour models.

The Scotsman uses one Wilson Staff PMP wedge and then a Titleist Vokey SM8.

Finally he has been using an Odyssey Red Versa 2-Ball putter for a while now as you can see from the tweet below.