What clubs does the two-time Major winner play on Tour at the moment? We take a look.

Martin Kaymer What’s In The Bag?

With 11 European Tour victories, wins at the 2010 PGA Championship and 2014 U.S. Open, becoming world number one, and holing the final putt to round off the 2012 Ryder Cup Miracle at Medinah, German Martin Kaymer has up this point had an exemplary career.

Of late however it seems he has been struggling having not had a victory since the 2014 U.S. Open win and he has dropped to 188th in the world.

Below we have taken a look at the clubs the 34-year-old uses to try and halt that skid and once again get back to the top of the sport.

Kaymer still uses slightly older TaylorMade models of club at the top of the bag.

First he puts the TaylorMade M3 driver into the bag after having previously tested the TaylorMade M5 at the Honda Classic earlier this year.

He then has a TaylorMade M2 fairway and an SLDR hybrid.

He then carries a TaylorMade P790 3-iron and the new P730’s from 4-9 iron.

Instead of a pitching wedge he has a 48 degree TaylorMade Milled Grind wedge and then has two more with 54 and 58 degrees of loft respectively.

Finally he has a Ping PLD putter and we are yet to confirm what ball he uses, although we suspect it is some form of TaylorMade.