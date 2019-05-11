Most Beautiful Irons 2019

A look at some of the most beautiful irons on the market in 2019; clubs that look great in the bag and strike fear into the hearts of your opponents

For the golfing purist, there’s nothing like a pristine set of elegant new irons. Whether they’re traditional blades or a more modern take on a classic style, a set of beautiful irons is something to treasure and enjoy.

With modern club technology as advanced as it is, a beautiful looking iron is no longer one that only the very best players can aspire to use. On today’s market there are sleek and stylish looking irons that are playable for a range of players. A great looking iron will make you feel like a player and could well inspire you to perform like one. Here we look at some of the very best great looking irons on the market this season.

Titleist 718 MB Irons

The 718 MB is classic muscle back designed for today’s game and is the modern choice for those players desiring maximum shot control with a traditional forged look and feel. Strategically designed CG locations deliver superior shot-making and responsive feedback.

TaylorMade P730 Irons

Taylormade P730 Irons Unveiled

A milled channel across the head moves mass away from the centre to increase forgiveness on high or low strikes while heel and toe MOI has been kept the same to maintain maximum workability. The design team’s primary objective with the P730 iron was to retain the features that were iconic to the Tour Preferred MB ’14 – notably sole camber, offset flow, sole radius and hosel length – while at the same time improving its performance in two subtle ways; shaping and mass properties.

Cobra King Pro Irons

Cobra King Pro Irons Unveiled

Designed with feedback from PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler, the King Pro Irons come in a combo set with the 3-6 irons in cavity back and the 7-PW as muscle backs. The cavity back and strategic tungsten weighting in the longer irons delivers great forgiveness while the muscle back design of the shorter irons allows for great workability and precision. A 10-25 carbon steel head is forged five times to give a soft yet solid feel. The finish is super stylish in either diamonised black or chrome.

PING Blueprint Irons

One of the newest iron sets on our list, Ping has just introduced the Blueprint’s to the market after finding their way into the bags of several tour professionals like Tony Finau, Andy Sullivan and Louis Oosthuizen.

Put simply, they are the most stunning irons the brand makes.

TaylorMade P7TW Irons

They look like that and were crafted and designed in collaboration with Tiger Woods. Need we say more?

Titleist Black AP2 Irons

As used by Cameron Smith, Titleist released this limited release black finish to their incredibly popular AP2 irons.

Combined with the new finish on the heads, the clubs will come with True Temper AMT Onyx shafts which have a powder coat matte black finish that help minimise glare.

Finally the all-black Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 grips complete the new designs.

Honma TW 747 Rose Proto Blade Irons

Many in the golfing world were shocked when Justin Rose signed with Honma in 2019 however considering the craftsmanship and beauty of the irons above, the move takes little explanation.

TaylorMade P760 Irons

Replacing the P750 and P770 models, the P760 gives players the performance of P750 in the short irons and improves on the performance of P770 in the long irons. It does this via a progressive set in which each iron is individually optimised to provide Tour-caliber shaping and performance.

The progressive design of P760 isn’t just in the shaping but it features in the iron’s construction. The P760s transition from a single piece 1025 Carbon Steel forged head in the 8-PW/AW to a forged hollow body injected with TaylorMade’s SpeedFoam in the 3-7 irons.

Titleist T-MB Irons

Titleist T-MB Irons Review

These stunning irons feature a hollow-back construction with a thin, unsupported L-Face insert that allows the face to flex more at impact, increasing launch and speed for more distance. The most high-density tungsten in the Titleist 718 lineup – with an average of 93.9 grams precisely placed in the heel and toe – highlighted by the brown sections on the sole, optimises launch and spin to produce higher shots that go far and land soft. This high-MOI design increases off-centre ball speed and accuracy for forgiveness while delivering stability and tour-validated feel.

TaylorMade P790 Black Irons

TaylorMade P790 Black Irons Launched

Built with the revolutionary ‘Speed Foam’ technology inside a hollow cavity to offer more distance and a superb feel and sound, the Black p790 irons are truly stunning. The irons feature ultra-thin 1.75mm faces with TaylorMade’s new Inverted Cone Technology, said to increase flexibility from heel to toe and low on the clubface for consistently fast ball speeds.