Best Golf Hybrids And Utility Clubs 2019

Matching the correct hybrid to your game can transform your scoring, but there is a lot to consider.

A hybrid, utility, or rescue is often more appealing than a long iron thanks to the extra forgiveness on offer and a more confidence-inspiring head.

They can provide a superb option on long par 3s, can be great to hit low shots out the trees and can even help around the greens from bare lies. In short, a hybrid is the most versatile club you can carry.

How do we define ‘best’? Well, there are some fantastic models on the market and Golf Monthly has been busy on the range putting each model through its paces. You’ll have your own preferences in terms of looks and some products target certain skills levels – but we’ve covered all abilities here.

With some of the products you’ll also see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer if you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

TaylorMade M6

Rounding out the M6 family of woods is the M6 rescue which – for the first time ever – has TaylorMade’s Twist Face technology. Designed for greater ball speed and distance from a variety of lies, the M6 has a low CG to give improved launch regardless of how the ball is sitting. The Speed Pocket in the sole has also been made more flexible to make the COR area.

Cobra King F9 Hybrid

Arguably, the F9 hybrid from Cobra Golf gains the most from their popular Baffler rails because they allow the club to glide through the turf without losing any speed. This allows golfers of any level to see results and the 10% increase in the size of the club compared with is predecessor, the F8, is also sure to inspire confidence when down at address.

Ping G410 Crossover

If you prefer the look of an iron than a fairway wood, this is a fantastic option from Ping. It spins like an iron to aid workability for shot shaping, but with a hot and forgiving club-face like a hybrid, making it very versatile. The club has a maraging steel face attached to a stainless steel head which contains the 30g weight to boost forgiveness.

Honma Tour World 747 UT

Like much of the new 2019 range from Honma, the 747 UT has been designed to lower the centre of gravity. Then, this is combined with the strategic weight placement in the head to provide greater accuracy and flight the ball in whatever way the player desires.

Titleist 718 T-MB

This is definitely one to ask your fitter about if you opt for Titleist clubs. Available as a full set, its workable driving iron style shape will suit more confident ball strikers. That said, high-density tungsten enhances forgiveness and a thin face boosts distance.

Callaway Golf Apex 19

Aimed at better ball players who perhaps need more forgiveness provided from a long iron, 2019 sees the introduction of the new Apex model from Callaway. A traditionally shaped hybrid, Jailbreak technology remains to provide a stiffer body and faster ball speeds at impact thanks to more face flex. The forged Carpenter steel face creates added forgiveness across the club-head so the negative impact of a mis-hit is minimal.

Srixon Z H85

The main distinguishable feature on Srixon’s Z H85 hybrid is the Crown Step design that has been created to lower the CG for forgiveness and create a higher trajectory. Perhaps slightly larger than others on this list, the club inspires confidence when looking down on it and the black finish looks classy too.

TaylorMade GAPR Range

The new GAPR range from TaylorMade is aimed at golfers seeking either an iron-like alternative to their hybrid or most lofted fairway wood, or a hybrid-like alternative to their long irons. There are three clubs within the range – the GAPR Lo, Mid and Hi. The Lo is much more iron like, with a thinner top line and limited offset, while the Mid is longer from front to back and has a white arrow behind the face, and finally the HI is more like your traditional hybrid style.

Ping G410



Ping’s first ever adjustable hybrid, the G410 can be adjusted in a multitude of ways to affect trajectory, spin, loft and lie. The maraging steel face has been thinned out compared to the G400 which is designed to generate higher ball speed, launch and distance whilst the back-weight increases stability and forgiveness on off-centre hits.

Callaway Big Bertha

Along with the Apex above, Callaway’s Big Bertha also has the Jailbreak technology and forged Carpenter steel club-face. But what differentiates the two models is the adjustable hosel on the Big Bertha which allows you to change the launch angle and spin rates as you see fit.