Best Golf Hybrids And Utility Clubs 2019
Matching the correct hybrid to your game can transform your scoring, but there is a lot to consider.
A hybrid, utility, or rescue is often more appealing than a long iron thanks to the extra forgiveness on offer and a more confidence-inspiring head.
They can provide a superb option on long par 3s, can be great to hit low shots out the trees and can even help around the greens from bare lies. In short, a hybrid is the most versatile club you can carry.
How do we define ‘best’? Well, there are some fantastic models on the market and Golf Monthly has been busy on the range putting each model through its paces. You’ll have your own preferences in terms of looks and some products target certain skills levels – but we’ve covered all abilities here.
TaylorMade M6
Rounding out the M6 family of woods is the M6 rescue which – for the first time ever – has TaylorMade’s Twist Face technology. Designed for greater ball speed and distance from a variety of lies, the M6 has a low CG to give improved launch regardless of how the ball is sitting. The Speed Pocket in the sole has also been made more flexible to make the COR area.
Cobra King F9 Hybrid
Arguably, the F9 hybrid from Cobra Golf gains the most from their popular Baffler rails because they allow the club to glide through the turf without losing any speed. This allows golfers of any level to see results and the 10% increase in the size of the club compared with is predecessor, the F8, is also sure to inspire confidence when down at address.
Ping G410 Crossover
If you prefer the look of an iron than a fairway wood, this is a fantastic option from Ping. It spins like an iron to aid workability for shot shaping, but with a hot and forgiving club-face like a hybrid, making it very versatile. The club has a maraging steel face attached to a stainless steel head which contains the 30g weight to boost forgiveness.
Honma Tour World 747 UT
Like much of the new 2019 range from Honma, the 747 UT has been designed to lower the centre of gravity. Then, this is combined with the strategic weight placement in the head to provide greater accuracy and flight the ball in whatever way the player desires.
Titleist 718 T-MB
This is definitely one to ask your fitter about if you opt for Titleist clubs. Available as a full set, its workable driving iron style shape will suit more confident ball strikers. That said, high-density tungsten enhances forgiveness and a thin face boosts distance.
Callaway Golf Apex 19
Srixon Z H85
The main distinguishable feature on Srixon’s Z H85 hybrid is the Crown Step design that has been created to lower the CG for forgiveness and create a higher trajectory. Perhaps slightly larger than others on this list, the club inspires confidence when looking down on it and the black finish looks classy too.
TaylorMade GAPR Range
The new GAPR range from TaylorMade is aimed at golfers seeking either an iron-like alternative to their hybrid or most lofted fairway wood, or a hybrid-like alternative to their long irons. There are three clubs within the range – the GAPR Lo, Mid and Hi. The Lo is much more iron like, with a thinner top line and limited offset, while the Mid is longer from front to back and has a white arrow behind the face, and finally the HI is more like your traditional hybrid style.
Ping G410
Ping’s first ever adjustable hybrid, the G410 can be adjusted in a multitude of ways to affect trajectory, spin, loft and lie. The maraging steel face has been thinned out compared to the G400 which is designed to generate higher ball speed, launch and distance whilst the back-weight increases stability and forgiveness on off-centre hits.
Callaway Big Bertha
Along with the Apex above, Callaway’s Big Bertha also has the Jailbreak technology and forged Carpenter steel club-face. But what differentiates the two models is the adjustable hosel on the Big Bertha which allows you to change the launch angle and spin rates as you see fit.
Titleist 818 H1 and H2
Titleist’s latest hybrids both feature Active Recoil Channel 2.0, which contracts and flexes at impact for faster speeds with low spin for more distance. As with previous generations, the H1 is more forgiving and flies higher, while the H2 aids shot shaping and precise distance control. Both also have Titleist’s SureFit adjustable hosel so you can tweak your loft and lie during a fitting.
Srixon Z U85
Designed with a clean, iron-like look at address, Srixon’s Z U85 has a reflective back edge which makes the club look narrower than it actually is. In terms of construction an ultra-soft 1020 carbon steel combines with a high-strength SUP10 face which means you get more feel and distance whether it be from the tee or from the ground.
Mizuno JPX Fli-Hi
New for 2019 is the JPX Fli-Hi with its ‘face-forward’ profile and Wave soleplate designed to get the ball launching high and landing softly. The Drop Down crown design aids in the alignment and this also allows weight to be shifted low in the clubbed to facilitate a higher launch.
Callaway X-Forged Utility Iron
These new UT Irons are primarily targeted at the more accomplished player having been developed with input from Callaway’s tour staff.
X Forged UT Irons are available in 18°, 21° and 24° lofts with Project X stepless steel shafts and feature a strategically-positioned CG location, sitting directly in line with the centre of the face, promoting straighter ball flights and maximum ball speed. Manufactured with a highly forgiving, hollow body construction, X Forged UT Irons use the company’s 360 Face Cup Technology that increases ball speed, offering greater efficiency on centre hits, and minimising distance loss on off-centre hits.
Callaway Rogue
If you like the look of one of these hybrids or utility clubs, we recommend speaking to a qualified expert, hopefully during a custom fitting, only then will you be certain of what's actually best for you.