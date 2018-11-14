We’ve identified some of the best novelty golf head covers that will help you to stand out from the crowd

Best Novelty Golf Head Covers

On tour Tiger Woods has his Tiger, Ernie Els has his lion, and Bud Cauley…. we’re not sure. While they might not be for everyone, there is a big market out there for golfers seeking animals, film characters or something equally eye-catching to spice up their bags.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Official Star Wars Golf Driver Head Cover

We’ve checked, and they do exist. Yoda’s head provides ample room and protection for your driver and, who knows, maybe it will give you special powers on the golf course.

The Simpsons Duff Beer Can Golf Driver Head Cover

If you’re a fan of The Simpsons, or just beer, you can get this Duff Beer head cover for your golf bag.

Premier Licensing Everton Heritage Driver Headcover

If Everton is not your team, Premier Licensing offer a multitude of other options for you to show your team some support on the golf course.

Daphne’s Zebra Golf Driver Head Cover

Online shop Daphne’s also sell a Tiger head cover, but that would be too obvious. Why not opt for a different animal, such as a zebra; everyone loves a zebra. If you’re more of an aggressive player, you could go for the wolf, but we prefer this more laid back species.

Creative Covers Batman Driver Head Cover

Bring some character to your golf game with this Batman head cover. Creative Covers also makes a Superman and Joker version available at American Golf.

Daphne’s Snail Golf Hybrid Head Cover

Another beauty from Daphne’s who make ‘golf club head covers for fun-loving golfers’. What we like about the snail is that you can buy it for a slow playing partner. In doing so, you’re helping do your bit for the game.

Snowman Golf Hybrid Head Cover

Your chance to mix it up through the seasons. Pop this on your hybrid through the winter months and show your fellow golfers that you’re a serious player.