We’ve identified some of the best novelty golf head covers that will help you to stand out from the crowd
Best Novelty Golf Head Covers
In the below list we’ve identified six of the best novelty golf head covers that will help you to stand out from the crowd
On tour Tiger Woods has his Tiger, Ernie Els has his lion, and Bud Cauley…. we’re not sure. While they might not be for everyone, there is a big market out there for golfers seeking animals, film characters or something equally eye-catching to spice up their bags.
With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Best Novelty Golf Head Covers
Official Star Wars Golf Driver Head Cover
We’ve checked, and they do exist. Yoda’s head provides ample room and protection for your driver and, who knows, maybe it will give you special powers on the golf course.
The Simpsons Duff Beer Can Golf Driver Head Cover
If you’re a fan of The Simpsons, or just beer, you can get this Duff Beer head cover for your golf bag.
Premier Licensing Everton Heritage Driver Headcover
If Everton is not your team, Premier Licensing offer a multitude of other options for you to show your team some support on the golf course.
Daphne’s Zebra Golf Driver Head Cover
Online shop Daphne’s also sell a Tiger head cover, but that would be too obvious. Why not opt for a different animal, such as a zebra; everyone loves a zebra. If you’re more of an aggressive player, you could go for the wolf, but we prefer this more laid back species.
Creative Covers Batman Driver Head Cover
Bring some character to your golf game with this Batman head cover. Creative Covers also makes a Superman and Joker version available at American Golf.
Daphne’s Snail Golf Hybrid Head Cover
Another beauty from Daphne’s who make ‘golf club head covers for fun-loving golfers’. What we like about the snail is that you can buy it for a slow playing partner. In doing so, you’re helping do your bit for the game.
Snowman Golf Hybrid Head Cover
Your chance to mix it up through the seasons. Pop this on your hybrid through the winter months and show your fellow golfers that you’re a serious player.
Best Golf Belts 2018
A look at some of the best and…
Best Golf Accessories 2018
A look at some of the most essential…
Best Golf Shoes 2018
Need to upgrade your footwear in 2018? Make…
The Perfect Christmas Gift: subscribe to Golf Monthly from just £41.99
Subscribe to Golf Monthly before 18th November and…
Angry Emoji Golf Driver Head Cover
The internet is awash with novelty head covers and you’ll find this Emoji one out there. As we all know golf can bring out a range of emotions, often rage when missing another fairway, which makes this head cover very appealing.
Daphnes Husky Head Cover
Daphnes make a whole range of head-covers and we took a particular liking to this Husky version!
Creative Covers Taz Driver Head Cover
Stand out from the crowd with this novelty head-cover of Looney Tunes character, the Tasmanian Devil.
Whatever head cover takes your fancy we hope it helps you with your game! For more from Golf Monthly make sure you check out our social media channels.