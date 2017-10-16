Our guide to the best putters 2017 has to offer, including models from recent launches from the likes of Scotty Cameron, Odyssey, Ping and TaylorMade

Best Putters 2017

Many manufacturers are actually reducing the number of head shapes in their ranges and focusing on improved looks, feel and roll from their more compact collections.

For other great offers check out our Best Golf Deals homepage.

Of course, there is still the choice to be made between a blade, mid-mallet or mallet. Blade style putters tend to suit ‘feel’ players with a stronger arc to their putting stroke, moving up into mallets that suit golfers who require extra alignment assistance and/or have much less rotation in their putting stroke.

This, however, is not a hard and fast rule – much of your final decision should be based on what suits your eye and feels good in your hands. Only that way will you gain the confidence you need to hole the putts you want to.

Remember other variations of putter design like counter balanced versions, which feature a heavier head and grip to increase overall stability and promote a smoother tempo. To that end, here are some of the best putters 2017 has to offer…

This Week’s Best Putter Deals

TaylorMade TP Collection Amazon.co.uk | Was £215 | Now £190

TaylorMade Spider Tour at Amazon.co.uk | Was £269 | Now £239

TaylorMade Spider Tour at Amazon.com | Was $339 | Now $299

Scotty Cameron 2017 Futura – £335-£355

Each model in the new 2017 Scotty Cameron Futura collection has wrap-around face-sole construction milled from lighter aluminium that moves weight back and to the perimeter to increase the putters’ resistance to twisting. A built-in vibration dampening system also connects the face-sole component to the stainless steel frame, producing a more responsive feel. Models available are the 5CB, 5MB, 5W, 5S, 6M, 6M Dual Balance and 7M, with the higher numbers indicating larger head sizes.

Buy now at American Golf

Ping Vault – £279

Comprising two mallets and two blades, the putters in the Ping Vault series boast grooves that are milled directly on to the face to improve feel and distance control.

Ping Vault putters review

They also feature a thicker 68g Ping Pistol grip to help you relax your grip pressure. It is also soft and tacky to ensure a comfortable feel, with a UV coating to fight against fading. Available in slate or platinum finishes as well as in adjustable shaft length.

Buy now at American Golf

Odyssey O-Works ’17 – £179-£199



Odyssey says its new Microhinge insert technology will help golfers’ ball stay on line more often from different strike locations on the clubface. It does this via increasing topspin thanks to an Elastomer insert that is co-moulded with a new stainless steel Microhinge surface with the individual hinges flexing on impact, lifting the ball to produce a better roll.

New and improved high contrast Versa Alignment Technology with a red highlight line is said to improve alignment. The range comes in nine head shapes, four blades and five mallets, plus tank versions in a blade and mallet.

Buy now at Amazon

TaylorMade TP Collection – £199-£215

As used by Sergio Garcia to win the Dubai Desert Classic, the TP putters are available in March and feature a new Pure Roll insert made from a soft polymer with 45° grooves that aid a soft feel and smoother forward roll respectively. The Juno and Soto are classic blades with heel-toe weighting, while the Mullen and Berwick are the mallet options. They will come with a stock Lamkin Sink Rubber grip (£199) or an optional upgraded SuperStroke 1.0 GT Pistol grip (£219).

Buy now at Amazon