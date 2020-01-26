We take a look at the best slimline game improver irons you can buy in 2020, aimed at the improving mid handicapper or the better player seeking more forgiveness

Best Compact Mid-Handicap Irons 2020

Take a look at some of the Best Compact Mid-Handicap Irons 2020 below.

Buying a new set of irons can be an expensive minefield if you don’t know what you’re looking for. Nowhere is this more true than in the mid-handicap sector, where players can potentially use every option in a brand’s range with some degree of success. For golfers in the 8-to-18 handicap range, the search parameters can vary significantly.

Those who are steadily improving will seek a smaller set that offers plenty of feel and control, while those who are perhaps heading the other way, or playing less often, will be more suited to designs that offer higher levels of forgiveness.

Whichever models make the grade, you are going to enjoy seeing and feeling the benefits of modern technology. These include the likes of pocket-cavity designs that put forgiveness in smaller head shapes, tungsten weighting that helps reduce twisting on heel and toe mishits, and thinner faces and sole slots that mean you’ll find the power normally associated with larger-profile irons.

Below are some of our favourites.

Titleist T100S Irons

A new addition to the popular Titleist T-Series is the T100S iron, a two-degree-stronger-lofted version of the T100 for golfers that like the compact look and soft feel of a forged players’ iron but want more distance. Rather than bending the current T100 iron stronger and sacrificing the feel and turf interaction, Titleist has redesigned each individual iron with stronger lofts.

PING i500 Irons

The best looking iron in Ping’s range, the i500 has a classic muscle back look to it and yet it is in fact completely hollow which allows for greater speed and forgiveness. It has a forged face made from the same C300 maraging steel as the G400 woods which is extremely strong but also very flexible. As a result, it flexes at impact by two thirds of its own thickness, for increased ball speed and distance.

Callaway Mavrik Pro

Like the new drivers and woods in the Mavrik range, the Mavrik Pro irons also feature Flash Faces designed by a super computer. This new Flash Face Cup with Artifical Inteligence creates a sophisticated face architecture for every loft in each iron to significantly boost ball speed and increase spin robustness from every club. The Mavrik Pro Irons feature a more compact head shape, flatter lie angle and thinner topline that better players prefer for better workability and control.

Honma TR20 P Irons

Another facet of the new Honma TR20 range are the TR20P irons. The irons are a true player’s distance iron with game improvement playability. They feature a forged S35C steel body with an L-cup face for increased ball speeds and a tungsten weighted pocket cavity to create speed-enhancing forgiveness on off centre strikes.

Mizuno JPX919 Forged Irons

Mizuno has made some subtle changes from the previous JPX 900 irons, but they should make them a more appealing prospect. The first is a stability frame, which comprises an open heel section to provide more perimeter weighting elsewhere, while the second is a new Pearl Brush finish, said to reduce sun glare and enhance durability.

Titleist T200

Out of all the new Titleist T-Series of irons, the T200, which most closely matches the popular 718 AP3 in terms of size, is where the biggest leap in technology can be found. It features Max Impact, an innovation that extends the maximum speed across the face for consistent distance by combining Titleist’s thinnest face, a structural support and a silicone polymer core developed in partnership with the Titleist ball team. Side benefits include improved launch and a more preferable feel. This players’ distance iron has a forged L-face, tungsten weighting in the long irons and is designed for golfers seeking distance from a tour-inspired look.

Cobra King Forged Tec Irons

A totally different design compared to previous iterations, Cobra’s new iron boasts a traditional muscleback shape but in a hollow design said to provide the ideal balance of precision and distance. Available in a variable or One Length set make-up, the hollow construction of the Forged Tec Irons delivers the low CG that helps maximize distance, forgiveness and playability.

Callaway Apex 19

Apex irons are synonymous with great feel while providing distinct differences in looks and performance and the same can be said here. Callaway’s Urethane Microsphere technology is the big talking point in these irons. The Apex has an extremely soft feel thanks to a mild carbon steel body with urethane microspheres engineered for the first time in a forged iron.

Meanwhile, Callaway’s Face Cup technology promotes more ball speed for greater distance performance, even on shots that don’t find the centre of the clubface to help players achieve greater consistency.

TaylorMade P790 Irons

The P790 irons look set to build on the success of the original, featuring a cleaner, sleeker look as well as taller and seven per cent thinner face. This not only makes it faster, but it also provides weight savings to improve performance elsewhere in the head. It also comes with Speed Foam to enhance sound and feel, Thru-slot Speed Pocket to enhance forgiveness and the sole radius has been tweaked for less propensity to dig.