Widely renowned as the most important club in the bag, the putter is where countless shots can be saved. Therefore finding the right one for you is imperative and because there are so many options and styles to choose from, we have put together this handy guide to tell you the best putters 2020 has to offer.

Many manufacturers are actually reducing the number of head shapes in their ranges and focusing on improved looks, feel and roll from their more compact collections.

Of course, there is still the choice to be made between a blade, mid-mallet or mallet. Blade style putters tend to suit ‘feel’ players with a stronger arc to their putting stroke, moving up into mallets that suit golfers who require extra alignment assistance and/or have much less rotation in their putting stroke.

This, however, is not a hard and fast rule – much of your final decision should be based on what suits your eye and feels good in your hands. Only that way will you gain the confidence you need to hole the putts you want to.

Remember other variations of putter design like counter balanced versions, which feature a heavier head and grip to increase overall stability and promote a smoother tempo.

Best Putters 2020 – What To Consider

Shaft length

The length of your putter will dictate your posture and, in turn, where your eyes are at address. Getting it right will help you monitor face alignment.

Head type

Ideally yours should suit your swing arc, plus your strengths and weaknesses. Mallets tend to offer extra stability, but can come at the cost of feel.

Your preferences

Putting is a confidence game, so you need to like the shape, finish and sightlines on your putter, as well as its weight and feel.

Bearing all this in mind, take a look at some of our favourite options below where we include shopping links below to help you buy, from which we can earn a small commission.

Best Putters 2020

Scotty Cameron Special Select

GM says: These eight classic, tour-inspired shapes feature thinner and flatter toplines, refined neck configurations, soft tri-soles and performance-balanced weighting. Visually, you’ll notice the hand-painted cherry rings and a glare-resistant finish.

Odyssey Stroke Lab Black

GM says: Five more shapes in addition to the Ten and Bird of Prey all boast the Microhinge Star insert and Stroke Lab shaft that improves consistency of backswing length, face angle at impact, head speed and tempo.

TaylorMade Truss

GM says: The new Truss design is engineered for less twisting thanks to two connection points from the hosel into the head. The increase in stiffness also improves feel. Comes in four head shapes with adjustable sole weights.

Ping Heppler

GM Says: The flat faces produces a firmer feel and sound while use of multi materials creates extreme forgiveness for accuracy and consistency. A contrasting copper and black finish provides a fresh look and alignment cues. There are nine shapes all adjustable for length.

TaylorMade Spider S

GM says: Left, right and rear tungsten weights increase stability while a thicker Pure Roll insert provides a better sound and feel. Comes in navy or chalk colours.

Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track

GM says: The three lines utilise Vernier Hyper Acuity, the same technology used to land planes on aircraft carriers, to improve alignment. The Stroke Lab shaft improves stroke tempo and consistency, the Microhinge Star insert creates a firmer feel and better roll. Comes in five shapes.

PXG Gen2

GM says: All eight head shapes can be custom configured with the hosel that best suits your stroke. A new variable-sized pyramid face pattern creates more consistent launch and roll.

BUY NOW (UK): PXG Gen2 Mustang putter from Scottsdale Golf from £480

Odyssey Toulon Design

GM Says: Coming under the Odyssey umbrella, Toulon Design putters are a premium line that features seven models – five blades (Madison, Austin, Columbus, Long Island and San Diego) and two face-balanced mallets (Memphis and Indianapolis) said to benefit from the best materials, craftsmanship, visual appeal and technology. One of the key visible features is the new Deep Diamond Mill face pattern, precision-milled into the face of each soft 303 stainless steel head. This pattern channels impact vibration away from your ears to produce a slightly softer, yet still crisp, solid sound with good feel.

Scotty Cameron Phantom X

GM says: Replacing the Futura line family from Scotty Cameron comes the new Phantom X putters which are said to be his most technically advanced models ever. Featuring a multi material construction, all the putters have precision milled solid aluminium faces which are integrated with 303 stainless steel heads containing enhanced vibration dampening technology.

Cleveland Frontline

GM says: Tungsten Forward Weighting positions the CG closer to the face for better stability through impact and straighter, more accurate putts. Normalised speed across the face enhances forgiveness. Four head shapes available.

Evnroll ER



GM says: A unique mill pattern on the face delivers uniform performance from different strikes in terms of both distance and accuracy. A variety of blades and mallets in two finishes available.

BUY NOW (US): Evnroll ER Series from Worldwide Golf Shops from $399.99

Ping Sigma 2



The beauty of the Sigma 2 putters is that you can make subtle adjustments to the putter’s length until you settle on what feels the best – there are markings on the shaft to tell you which length you’ve chosen.

Strike a few putts and the soft feel is noticeable. They strike the perfect balance of feeling soft, with a muted sound that’s almost inaudible on very short putts, while feeling solid and still getting the ball rolling with good speed.

The ball-retrieval feature on the Fetch is clever and certainly works, although you are required to push down quite hard into the cup to get the ball to stick.

Bettinardi BB Series

GM says: Each is crafted from soft carbon steel, precision-milled to 350 grams and given an optimised Super-Fly Face Milling for a responsive feel. As well as the new, durable Glacier Black finish. Four shapes available.

