Things may been a little different in 2020, but that hasn't stopped golf's top equipment brands launching some excellent new clubs

Best Golf Clubs



What are the best golf clubs this year? Well, whereas in many sports you use just one implement for every shot, in golf you get to choose your 14 best golf clubs to get you from tee to green on every hole.

Finding those 14 best golf clubs for your game will take a bit of time and thought as you work out the line-up that will give you your very best chance of shooting your very best scores.

At Golf Monthly, we test and reviews hundreds of clubs every year from manufacturers right across the spectrum to pick out what we feel are the very best drivers, the very best fairway woods, the best-performing irons, the best wedges and the very best putters.

Despite the impact of coronavirus, a raft of cracking new golf clubs has been launched in 2020. Here we pick out some of our favourites.

You’ll also find links through to reviews, videos and other articles in which we highlight more of our favourites.

Titleist TSi3 driver

+ Softer-looking toe means better visuals than the previous TS3

+ New crown design improves aerodynamics for more ball speed

– Some may find it a little tricky to line up

The ‘i’ in Titleist’s new TSi3 driver stands for impact, innovation and inertia, with important design changes helping to increase club speed, ball speed and forgiveness compared to TS3

The crown has a new shape that reduces aerodynamic drag by up to 15 per cent versus the TS drivers to help increase clubhead speed.

The clubface inserts are made of ATI 425, an aerospace grade with a very high strength-to-weight ratio plus enhanced elasticity and durability.

Best golf drivers 2020 – the cream of this year’s crop

– Best golf drivers for seniors – the best drivers as swing speed declines

To fine-tune set-up, there’s a new SureFit CG Track around the rear skirt of the driver. There are five positions for the 8g weight to slot into to manipulate shot shape and launch characteristics .

And because it is positioned at the very back of the head, it increases stability on off-centre hits for more foregiveness.

Mizuno JPX921 Forged Iron

+ Thin face and fast ball speeds

+ Low and deep centre of gravity

– Not as easy to work the ball as with the JPX921 Tour model

The JPX921 Forged integrates the power of Mizuno’s Chromoly 4120metal into a full-body forged iron for the very first time. Yet it feels like a traditional forged iron.

Chromoloy 4120 – originally found in Mizuno’s Hot Metal irons – allows the clubface to be 0.5mm thinner. This paves the way to fastest ball speeds ever from a full-body forged Mizuno iron.

B est new irons 2020 – the very best of 2020’s new arrivals



– Best game improvement irons – more playable and forgiving options



There’s forgiveness too courtesy of additional perimeter weighting with a toe bias. This Stability Frame maximises results on off-centre strikes.

Yet the JPX921 Forged irons retrain a sleek, compact profile – shorter blade lengths throughout, a beveled trailing edge and reduced offset.

Srixon ZX5 irons

+ Strong lofts will bring a few more yards

+ Improved VT sole glides smoothly through the grass

– Some won’t like seeing the sole at address in the longer irons

Srixon’s stunning new ZX5 iron offers a varied blend of performance attributes that will appeal to good golfers and slightly higher handicappers.

It boasts a thinner thinner topline and more offset than the sister ZX7 model. It also has a livelier feel with a louder impact sound too.

The grooves from 8-iron to PW are sharper, narrower, and deeper than in the long irons for more spin and stopping power on approach shots.

All in all, the ZX5 offers a premium forged feel in a head shape that cleverly blends workability with forgiveness.

TaylorMade SIM driver

+ Modern, functional looks

+ Solid feel through impact

– Performance gains over M5 and M6 drivers appear marginal (player-dependent)

When the TaylorMade SIM driver was released, it was quickly put into use by many of the brand’s tour pros – and it’s easy to understand why once you’ve had a hit.

It replaced the M5, and has proven itself to be one of the most consistent drivers on the market in 2020.

Best drivers for distance – if extra yards are your key requirement



– Best drivers for mid-handicappers – best options for a teens handicap



SIM stands for Shape In Motion and this comes from the asymmetric sole design, which is said to reduce drag in the final few feet of the downswing.

With clubhead speed maximised, it delivers a powerful punch.

In testing, it felt strong and stable through the ball, and with the adjustability allowing you to create up to 20 yards of draw or fade bias, it ticks a lot of boxes.

Callaway Mavrik driver

+ Solid feel off the face

+ Delivers a very enjoyable thud at impact

– The lively orange colour may cheapen the look for some

The big tech story with the Callaway Mavrik driver is the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to remap the clubface and improve acoustics.

The head’s cyclone aero shape is engineered to reduce drag and increase clubhead speed.

Best golf drivers 2020 – the cream of this year’s crop

– Best drivers for beginners – the best performers for those starting out



This standard Mavrik model will be of particular help to slower swingers or golfers who need more spin to maximise distance.

It feels extremely solid off the face, as if no energy is being lost between the collision of clubhead and ball. The impact sound gets a big thumbs-up too.

Cobra King SZ fairway

+ Rails aid turf interaction, especially from poor lies

+ Excellent value for money

– Limited improvements over previous generation

The Cobra King SZ fairway wood accounts for 80% of the brand’s sales in this category because it is just a great all-rounder.

Cobra says it’s suitable for anyone with a handicap from 5 to 25. It is quite a high-spinning wood, but a good fitting can optimise performance for golfers of all abilities.

Best fairway woods 2020 – the pick of the bunch this year



– Most forgiving fairway woods – offering a little extra help



This standard model is the best-looking of the three in the family (Tour and Big Tour are the other two) with all three working beautifully through the turf thanks to their sole rails.

The hollow split rails flex more than solid rails, making the sweetspot 70% larger for better results on off-centre hits.

Mizuno ST200 driver

+ Classic looks over the ball

+ Excellent value for money in the driver market

– Not the easiest driver to align

Mizuno’s ST200 driver compares favourably to many of golf’s mainstream brands. It represents a fantastic option if you’re looking for an all-round performer at a more agreeable price.

The standard model is built for forgiveness courtest of its 11.6g tungsten back weight, but it still keeps spin low to maximise carry distance.

Best golf drivers 2020 – a video review of this year’s start performers

– Best drivers for seniors – extra help as swing speed tails off



In terms of looks, its classic profile behind the ball also gets the nod, as does the impact sound, which is loud but not overpowering. It feels incredibly solid and stable.

TaylorMade P7MC irons

+ Good blend of forgiveness and workability

+ Excellent turf interaction

– Scope for blending sets with P7MB and 770 could hurt resale value

The TaylorMade P7MC iron, featuring a classic shape and minimal offset, has proven popular among tour players, including Matthew Wolff and Jon Rahm.

The muscle cavity design delivers control and precision, while perimeter weighting offers just the right level of forgiveness. It delivers an impressive combination of distance and accuracy.

B est new irons 2020 – the very best of 2020’s new arrivals



– Best TaylorMade irons – all the brand’s 2020 iron offerings



Turf interaction with the P7MC is excellent, with its more rounded sole gliding through the turf with minimal snagging.

Although it’s aimed at the lower handicapper, improving players looking for a transitional club to help them move the ball around a little more should add it to their test list.

Cleveland RTX ZipCore wedge

+ One of the best-looking wedges on the market

+ Wider range of loft and grind options

– Fewer sole grinds compared with the outgoing RTX-4

Cleveland’s RTX ZipCore wedge is targeted at the more accomplished golfer. It boasts a muscleback design and an incredibly soft feel, while the CG has been repositioned for solid and stable performance

It lives up to its Zipcore name as it is one of the highest-spinning wedges on the market from a variety of distances.

B est wedges 2020 – this year’s top short-game performers



– Best wedges for beginners – great options for those starting out



There’s a wide range of loft options to choose from along with different sole grinds to suit different types of players and courses. There are also three different finishes – tour satin, black satin and raw.

Scotty Cameron Special Select putters

+ Beauitful looks as ever with Scotty putters

+ 8 blade and mallet styles to choose from

– It’s a premium product so you’ll be paying a premium price!

The tour-inspired Scotty Cameron Special Select range adds a new dimension to several classic Scotty styles. There are eight models in all from the sleek Newport style to the Flowback 5.5 mid-mallet. Each Special Select model is milled from a block of solid 303 stainless steel

Tour preferences are for sleeker profiles, plus slightly thinner and flatter toplines, and these have been incorporated into the new Special Select models.

B est putters 2020 – the best flat sticks on the market in 2020



– Best putters for high-handicappers – models offering a little more assistance



A new performance balanced weighting system using customisable sole weights allow for fine-tuning of performance and feel at all lengths. The use of tungsten in the blades and stainless steel in the mid-mallets generates a larger sweet spot and improved stability.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest golf news.