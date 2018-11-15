An amazing year in the equipment world of golf, we take a look at our favourite clubs of 2018.

Best Golf Clubs 2018

2018 has been an innovative year in the world of golf equipment with every brand creating new designs and new technology all in the hope of helping golfers play better.

As a result, we have taken a look at some of our favourites clubs of the year from drivers to utilities to irons, wedges and putters.

Below we have looked at clubs that moved the needle in their categories, or clubs that really performed at a high level:

PING i500 Forged

GM Says: The best looking iron in Ping’s range, the i500 has a classic muscle back look to it and yet it is in fact completely hollow which allows for greater speed and forgiveness. It has a forged face made from the same C300 maraging steel as the G400 woods which is extremely strong but also very flexible. As a result, it flexes at impact by two thirds of its own thickness, for increased ball speed and controlled distance.

Titleist Vokey SM7

GM Says: SM7 builds on the progressive Centre of Gravity (CG) design of SM6 to provide more consistent spin, distance control and versatility as well as improved feel. A new D Grind has also been added to join the F, S, M, K, and L Grinds, allowing golfers of all skill levels to be precisely fit for their swing type, shot-making style and course conditions. There are now 23 loft, bounce and grind combinations in total and we strongly recommend a wedge fitting. An additional Spin Milled cutting process for plated wedges has resulted in a more precise cut by finish and 100rpm more spin. They come in Tour Chrome, Brushed Steel and Jet Black finishes.

TaylorMade GAPR Range

GM Says: The new GAPR range from TaylorMade is a unique alternative in the top end of the bag and are aimed at golfers seeking either an iron-like alternative to their hybrid or most lofted fairway wood, or a hybrid-like alternative to their long irons. There are three clubs within the range – the GAPR Lo, Mid and Hi. The Lo is much more iron like, with a thinner top line and limited offset, while the Mid is longer from front to back and has a white arrow behind the face, and finally the HI is more like your traditional hybrid style.

Mizuno JPX919 Forged Irons

GM Says: Mizuno has made some subtle changes from the previous JPX 900 irons, but the 919’s are a more appealing prospect. The first change is a stability frame, which comprises an open heel section to provide more perimeter weighting elsewhere, whilst another is a new Pearl Brush finish, said to reduce sun glare and enhance durability.

Callaway Rogue Sub Zero Driver

GM Says: The crux of the Rogue Sub Zero driver is made up of the shell of the hugely popular Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic, but it’s what Callaway has done with that shell that sets it apart. We’re most excited by the significant weight savings, which have allowed Callaway to make the club lighter and faster to swing, as well as more stable off-centre to aide distance and direction across the board.

Some of this weight saving comes from Jailbreak Technology tweaks. In the Callaway Epic, two titanium bars stiffened the crown and sole so the face could absorb more impact-load to create faster ball speeds. In Rogue these two bars are hourglass-shaped to save 25 per cent of their weight. The majority of weight savings, however, come from the removal of the Epic’s adjustable weight track.